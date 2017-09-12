‘WWE Raw’: The Miz & Maryse Are Pregnant With First Child, And Social Media Goes Nuts!

The Miz and his wife, Maryse, have been together for over a decade and have now decided to expand their family by adding a baby to the mix. Certainly, when The Miz told the WWE Universe on Monday Night Raw that they were expecting their first child, he and Maryse were both beaming with pride. The Miz made a speech before going on to the scheduled wrestling event.

“We thought about it long and hard, and we thought there’s no better place to announce it than the first place that we met, and that is here in WWE in front of all of you. So, without further adieu, my wife Maryse and I we’re, uh… go ahead, babe.”

Maryse then made the announcement herself.

“We’re having a baby!”

Since the news of this WWE couple’s pregnancy broke, they have been inundated with well-wishes from fans and celebrities alike. From fellow wrestlers to fans from as far abroad as India, everyone wants to express their congratulations on the couple’s pregnancy. Charlotte Flair, Nia Jax, and Nattie were among the first to congratulate the couple via social media. Some fans even wished for a baby girl for the WWE duo.

Officially married in the Bahamas in February of 2014, the two have been inseparable ever since. In fact, their marriage became part of their TV personas when Maryse returned to WWE wrestling in April of 2016. In the Intercontinental Championship match between Zack Ryder and The Miz, she jumped the barricade and slapped Ryder’s father. Their marriage also took center stage when the couple were part of the case Total Divas sixth season, and viewers experienced firsthand the toll WWE wrestling takes on your personal life.

Diamond crusted were so last year. We will be starting the new trend https://t.co/5o7aNvMfj7 — The Miz (@mikethemiz) September 12, 2017

Just four days ago, The Miz posted on his Instagram feed how much he still loves Maryse and how she makes him smile. He added that he hopes he makes her as happy as she makes him. They were obviously still basking in the glow of keeping their baby news a secret.

WWE Raw viewers know that Maryse has always been The Miz’s right hand. Currently, she not only performs on the Raw brand as the Miz’s manager, but she also jumps in and saves him when things get rough time and time again. However, WWE Raw fans should also know that Maryse is a smart, educated woman. She graduated with a degree in business administration and also has a black belt in martial arts. It’s no wonder that she has made such strategic moves that have propelled her career to amazing heights.

???? A post shared by Maryse Mizanin (@marysemizanin) on Sep 10, 2017 at 8:49am PDT

Bleacher Report suggest that Maryse’s absence will be difficult for The Miz when she goes on maternity leave. However, he will still have the Miztourage at his beck and call should things get too nasty in the ring.

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]