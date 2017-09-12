Camille Grammer Hangs With Lisa Vanderpump And Kyle Richards Amid ‘RHOBH’ Season 8

Camille Grammer continues to add to the ongoing speculation in regard to her potential role on the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 8.

While an official cast announcement will likely not be made for another few weeks, Camille Grammer recently shared a new photo of herself, Lisa Vanderpump, and Kyle Richards after spending several days in New York City with the cast.

“This is how we roll (fly). I adore this pic. Fun with the ladies,” Camille Grammer wrote in the caption of her September 10 image.

Camille Grammer was one of the six original wives when The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills began airing on Bravo TV in October of 2010. The other wives were Taylor Armstrong, Adrienne Maloof, Kim and Kyle Richards, and Lisa Vanderpump.

Since then, several housewives have come and gone, but Grammer’s role on the show has been fairly consistent. Although she hasn’t appeared in a full-time role since the series’ second season, she continues to pop up now and again in guest-starring roles.

As for the rest of the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 8, Lisa Vanderpump and Kyle Richards confirmed they had begun filming on Instagram earlier this summer. In the weeks that followed, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, and potential new housewife Teddi Jo Mellencamp were seen spending time with one another.

Camille Grammer opened up about her potential return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for Season 8 during a New York Fashion Week event last week.

“I can’t say too much,” Camille Grammer said during an interview with TooFab on September 8, adding that she was thrilled to have her co-stars with her as she attended one of the week’s shows.

During her interview, Camille Grammer noted that the reaction online to news of her time with her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars has been exciting.

To see more of Camille Grammer and her co-stars, including Lisa Vanderpump, Kyle Richards, Erika Girardi, Lisa Rinna, and Dorit Kemsley, don’t miss the Season 8 premiere of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills later this year on Bravo TV.

