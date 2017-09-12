‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Graham Catches Ashley Snooping, Sends Photo Evidence To Victor

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers state that Graham (Max Shippee) goes on the offensive against Jack (Peter Bergman) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) after he discovers that Ashley (Eileen Davidson) searched his room for incriminating information that she and Jack can use against him.

Graham Catches Ashley Snooping Around In His Room

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Dina (Marla Adams) gives Ashley access to Graham’s room after she became weary of Ashley’s constant nagging about Graham. Ashley searches Graham’s room and finds a letter or invoice from a home for the elderly where Graham’s mother apparently lives.

The invoice appears to contradict Graham’s claim that his mother was dead.

Graham catches Ashley as she is exiting his room after the search. Ashley offers an excuse when Graham confronts her. However, Graham does not find Ashley’s explanation convincing. So he reports the incident to Dina (Marla Adams) and demands an explanation.

Dina is forced to admit that Jack (Peter Bergman) and Ashley are concerned about her relationship with Graham. She admits that she became weary of Ashley pestering her about Graham, so she gave her the key to his room to have a look around and satisfy her curiosity, according to CDL.

Dina tries weakly to justify her action by saying that she thought that if Ashley searches Graham’s room and can’t find anything suspicious or incriminating, it would help control her fears and suspicions about Graham. She tries to calm Graham by saying that she gave Ashley access to his room only because she wanted to help Jack and Ashley overcome their suspicions about Graham.

‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Nick & Sharon Try To Trap Alice, Ashley Exposes Graham, Mariah Takes A Risk https://t.co/A2g1qQ5t4x — Laura H (@pmekame) September 2, 2017

Of course, Graham is displeased to learn that Dina allowed Ashley to search his room. He considers Ashley searching his room without his consent a violation of his privacy. He also knows that Ashley might have found the letter or invoice from his mother’s retirement home.

The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Week of August 28 – Graham Exposed – Stunning Betraya… https://t.co/0SzFXUxp9O pic.twitter.com/8GQU63XNfH — BoxOfficeCollections (@boxofficecollec) August 24, 2017

Graham Sends Photo Evidence To Victor

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Graham goes on the offensive against Ashley and Jack when he realizes that they are suspicious of him and have been trying to dig up dirt on him.

Y&R fans will recall that someone snapped a photo of Jack and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) kissing at the Abbott cabin. It turns out, shockingly, that Graham was behind the incident. He might have hired someone on to sneak around taking pictures, according to CDL.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Graham sends the picture to Victor (Eric Braeden), giving the impression that it was sent by Dina. The motive for Graham’s action is apparently to stir up trouble between Victor and Jack, and he is trying to use Victor as a weapon against Jack.

Although Victor is aware that Nikki has been seeing Jack, he would be angry too see a photo showing his wife kissing his old rival, Jack.

The fact that Graham is posing as Dina to send the photo could also give the impression that Dina is trying to sabotage Jack. This could cause a rift between Dina and her children. However, if Dina denies that she sent the photo, it is only a matter of time before someone begins to suspect that Graham might have sent it.

