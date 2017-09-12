‘Teen Mom 2’: Javi Marroquin Opens Up About Kailyn Lowry Cheating On Him With His Female Friend

Teen Mom 2 stars Javi Marroquin and Kailyn Lowry may be doing better in their relationship now, but that wasn’t always the case. Upon filing for divorce, the pair were in a very bad situation with their marriage, and they even decided to go on the reality TV series Marriage Boot Camp for a bit of clarity. During the trailer for the new season of the show, Kail drops a major bombshell, revealing that she had cheated on Javi with one of his friends.

According to Radar Online, the friend who Kailyn Lowry had been unfaithful to Javi Marroquin with wasn’t a man, but a woman. As many Teen Mom 2 fans know, Kail has had some intimate relationships with women in the past, but she has primarily dated men. During their time on Marriage Boot Camp, Kailyn and Javi will get into Lowry’s infidelity and the other issues they faced in their marriage.

Now, Javi Marroquin is speaking out on Kailyn Lowry’s big cheating reveal and how it made him feel. Javi, who shares son Lincoln with Kailyn, says he went on the show with every intention of fixing his marriage. However, Kail’s cheating bombshell was devastating. Marroquin reveals that Lowry told him the news when he came home from deployment and that things got “ugly” and “nasty” from there out.

“She told me when I came home from my deployment,” he said of the cheating scandal. “She was a girl. I wouldn’t say she’s my best friend. Even if it was a girl, it doesn’t make it easier. It was ugly, it was nasty.”

Now, looking back, the Teen Mom 2 dad says that the experience was “crazy” but that he “learned” a lot of things that he is still using in his life today. Marroquin says that he still has “a lot of love for Kail,” but that he’s not looking forward to watching the new season of Marriage Boot Camp when it begins airing in October. The reality star says he doesn’t want to “relive” the experience or the strong emotions he felt during that time.

Javi Marroquin and Kailyn Lowry are currently divorced, and are co-parenting their son, Lincoln. Javi often spends time with Kailyn’s oldest son, Isaac, whom he helped raise during their marriage. Meanwhile, the Teen Mom 2 mother announced her third pregnancy earlier this year, and recently welcomed her third son, and first child with ex-boyfriend, Chris Lopez.

Goofball's first day back! ???? A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Sep 5, 2017 at 6:26am PDT

What are your thoughts on Teen Mom 2 star Javi Marroquin’s feelings about Kailyn Lowry’s cheating, and their time on Marriage Boot Camp? Will you watch them on the show?

[Featured Image by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images]