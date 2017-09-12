Kim Kardashian And Sharon Osbourne Address Misquoting Debacle, Details About Cost To Protect Kimye’s Baby

Talk show host Sharon Osbourne spoke openly on The Talk recently about how she does not believe that Kim Kardashian’s behavior on social media, including the posting of nude selfies, is feminism.

Kim Kardashian responded to Osbourne’s initial comment by noting that the quote Sharon was referring to that Kim apparently said was not even accurate, which has since perpetuated this ongoing commentary on a baseless fabrication.

Kardashian was rumored to have said “I post nude photos in the name of feminism,” as People notes.

However, Kim explained that she “never said that,” and “when people misquote you and the comment, it just sounds ridiculous.”

Osbourne went on to explain her thinking on the subject in more detail.

“[The interviewer] asked my opinion and I gave it, It wasn’t rude. She poses nude, she’s very sexual in her clothes, and even her every day clothes, it’s very sexual. Whatever she does she’s showing her body, which shows she’s a strong, grounded woman and she’s not ashamed of her body,”

The 62-year-old then stated that women showing off their forms with confidence is nothing new, adding that women have been doing so for centuries. Osbourne said she simply does not see the act of showing off your female figure as feminism.

Kim Kardashian has certainly made a name for herself by showing off more than just her naked form. The reality star and wife to rapper Kanye West found herself in a terrible circumstance after she had posted Instagram shots of her expensive jewelry last year. This resulted in the star being robbed viciously while at her hotel in Paris.

Sharon Osbourne called Kim Kardashian a “ho” and Kim obviously wasn’t thrilled https://t.co/MPqu6gZ2kj pic.twitter.com/Xub6vd5u08 — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) September 9, 2017

Security has likely been stepped up for the couple, and it’s been reported that their own surrogate — who is carrying the couple’s third child — has round-the-clock security as well. The price tag to keep their new baby and surrogate safe is certainly a hefty one. The Daily Mail reports that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are paying $2 million for security.

The baby @KimKardashian‘s surrogate is carrying may be famous already, but that doesn’t mean she needs to be. https://t.co/sL71GMZJIy — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) September 12, 2017

The couple is said to be welcoming their baby girl in January and sought a surrogate when Kim was warned that it would be unsafe for her to become pregnant for a third time. Kardashian had difficult pregnancies with both of her children, North and Saint.

