‘BB19’ Spoilers: Live Feeds Down, Busy Day Ahead In ‘BB19’ House, Subscribers Not Pleased

BB19 spoilers reveal that the house has a busy day ahead. The CBS live feeds went down around 9 a.m. PT on Tuesday (September 12), setting the stage for producers to tape the latest Eviction Ceremony. There are only nine days left before the Big Brother 19 winner gets crowned, and they had to speed up the schedule a bit. When the live feeds got turned off without warning, though, it let a number of paid subscribers a bit frustrated.

Typically, when the live feeds are about to go offline, CBS presents a banner on the website to warn people that it’s coming. There was no banner or warning this time, even if a lot of fans were expecting this result at some point on Tuesday. The reason the feeds are down is that the latest Eviction Ceremony needs to be taped for the Wednesday night episode (September 13). As for those particular BB19 spoilers, the final nominees for the week are Alex Ow and Kevin Schlehuber. One of them is about to join the BB19 jury.

On Thursday night (September 14), a live eviction is going to be shown to CBS viewers, taking the BB19 cast from four houseguests down to the final three. It will set the stage for the season finale and hint at who has taken the lead as the favorite to become the Big Brother 19 winner on September 20.

Only the producers know exactly how much action will take place inside the house before the live feeds come back on. Potential BB19 spoilers that could get revealed when they come back on is a new Head of Household, new nominees for eviction, someone possessing the Power of Veto, and possibly even the final nominations for eviction on Thursday night. It’s also unclear if CBS will turn on the feeds Wednesday or Thursday night after those respective episodes. It leaves a lot of questions for viewers and subscribers.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the Big Brother 19 schedule was altered a bit by CBS over the final two weeks of the season. It includes a bonus episode on Friday night (September 15) that should be fun for many viewers. Just five people are left in the game (Paul Abrahamian, Christmas Abbott, Josh Martinez, Kevin Schlehuber, and Alex Ow) competing for that $500,000 prize. There is still a lot of time for BB19 spoilers to get leaked on social media, especially since a lot of taking place behind the scenes over the next few days.

