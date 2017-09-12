Official ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 25 Cast Revealed

After much speculation, the cast members of Dancing With The Stars were finally revealed on Good Morning America. The list of those who will compete for the Mirrorball trophy includes names of famous athletes, TV personalities, and musicians.

Competing for the coveted trophy is Pretty Little Liars actress Sasha Pieterse together with Gleb Savchenko. Both of Pieterse’s parents are professional dancers.

Only one of the two Property Brothers is confirmed to compete this season. The aforementioned brother is Drew Scott, who will be paired with Emma Slater. According to Entertainment Weekly, the other twin brother Jonathan Scott stated that the reason for his non-appearance on the show is his construction projects.

This upcoming season, fans will also see former NBA player Derek Fisher together with Sharna Burgess, Frankie Muniz with Witney Carson, and Jordan Fisher with Lindsay Arnold.

WWE wrestler Nikki Bella will take part on the show and will be joined by Artem Chigvintsev. Bella is the third WWE superstar to dance on the competition.

Paralympic gold medalist swimmer Victoria Arlen will also dance on the show to show the world her determination despite being previously paralyzed for 10 years. Arlen will be paired with Val Chmerkovskiy.

Confirmed to compete and dance with the stars are Lindsey Stirling with Mark Ballas, Shark Tank entrepreneur Barbara Corcoran with Keo Motsepe, and ’80s singer Debbie Gibson with Alan Bersten.

Professional dancer and two-time winner Cheryl Burke will return to the show and this will mark her 20th season on Dancing With The Stars. Burke will be paired with retired NFL player Terrell Owens.

Also joining the show is Drew Lachey’s older brother, Nick Lachey. He will compete against his wife, Vanessa Lachey. On Good Morning America, the younger Lachey left a video message for his older brother telling him why he needs to beat Vanessa.

“I sure hope you beat Vanessa because if you don’t she is never going to let you hear the end of it,” Drew Lachey said.

Nick will dance with Peta Murgatroyd while Vanessa will be paired with Mergatroyd’s husband, Maksim Chmerkovskiy.

The upcoming return of Dancing With the Stars starts on ABC this Monday, Sept. 18 at 8/7c.

[Featured Image by Lou Rocco/ABC/Getty Images]