‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Couple Swaps Coming, ‘B&B’ Twist, Bill, Steffy, Liam And Sally

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease recent events could soon lead to major shifts in some couples. It all started with Bill Spencer targeting Sally Spectra’s company. Bill’s crimes mean he’ll lose out, another man will gain from his loss, and two unexpected couplings are rumored to crop up on B&B in coming weeks. Part of this ties into the departure of Thomas Forrester. Since Fode quit his role as Thomas, and there’s no recast announced, that means Thomas and Sally will split this week.

Thomas is gone, lonely Sally needs a new protector

Soap Hub reported that with Pierson Fode’s exit, Sally could go in a new direction, and Bold spoilers already hint that Liam Spencer may be warming up to Sally. In the last few months, Thomas has been Sally’s knight in shining armor, coming to her rescue to keep her out of jail after she stole the Forrester designs and then funding the reboot of Spectra Fashions in the aftermath of saving her from criminal charges. Thomas has been a rock for Sally, but this week, he calls it quits with her to stay in New York. That’s where Liam comes in as Sally hits rock bottom.

Did Thomas make the right decision? Who do you want him to be with? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/5SuYIUwXID — BoldInsider (@boldinsider) September 1, 2017

From the moment Liam went to Spectra Fashions to interview Sally, he found her enchanting despite knowing she robbed Steffy Forrester of company property. Liam putting out the fire at Spectra was just the start. He challenged Bill Spencer as revenge for what he did to Sally, and there’s more to come. Just as Sally gets awful news from Thomas, based on Bill’s lie about Caroline, Liam gives Sally the best possible news. He takes steps to invest in Spectra Fashions and bring it back from the dead. Liam loves to play hero, after all.

Steffy won’t like Liam championing Sally

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers say Steffy and Liam are a mismatch in many respects. She’s a scheming bad girl while Liam is a total Boy Scout. That becomes evident when Liam uses his new control as acting CEO of Spencer to make Spectra Fashions whole again. With their building burned to the ground, B&B rumors hint that Liam might give Sally office space at Spencer Publications. This will put Liam in constant contact with Sally. It won’t be too long before Steffy begins to be jealous and resentful.

An enraged Bill surprises Liam with a knock-down. Don't miss today's shocking episode of #BoldandBeautiful! pic.twitter.com/cXjSB7eLCe — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 12, 2017

Liam will also face opposition from Wyatt Spencer, who just told Katie Logan that Liam isn’t fit to run Spencer Publications. Wyatt was shocked that Liam had the reins in hand and went to confront Bill. With no answer from Bill, Wyatt ran back to Liam to ask how he did it. Liam should tell Wyatt what their father did, but so far he’s holding back. Liam and Wyatt could join forces to run the family business, or Wyatt’s jealousy might get the better of him. Katie will be sure to take Wyatt’s side whatever he decides.

Bill loses Brooke, takes revenge on Liam

New Bold and the Beautiful spoilers from Soaps She Knows say that Bill tries to hide what he’s done from Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang), but there’s no easy way to explain why he handed the company to Liam. It won’t be long before Brooke finds out that her husband is an arsonist and all-around awful guy, and she can’t deal with it anymore. Soap Central spoilers for B&B promise that even though Steffy tries to mend fences between Liam and Bill, there’s too much resentment there. After Bill loses Brooke, he’ll focus all his anger on Liam, and Steffy could become a pawn in his game.

PHOTOS: Sneak Peek At Next Week, Sept 11-15. Bill begins to realize he took things too far. https://t.co/72XPi3FING #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/HKBV3JAeKp — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 10, 2017

Don’t forget that Bill and Steffy once had a thing. That could come up again as Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease Bill schemes for revenge against his son. Liam took what was most precious to Bill; Brooke and his beloved tower, “Sky,” and now, Bill wants to take what’s most precious to Liam, and that’s Steffy. If Steffy betrays Liam to Bill, that means Liam could turn to Sally for comfort. And we know Ridge Forrester is waiting to win back Brooke. His kissing Quinn Fuller isn’t nearly as bad as burning down a building, and Brooke may run back to him.

This couple swap could really shake things up at B&B, and it will all be Bill’s fault for being so horribly greedy that he burned himself trying to burn Sally. Catch up on the latest on Sheila’s daughter, Mary, heading to LA, see more on Pierson Fode’s last day this week, and Liam’s takeover of Spencer Publications. Check back often for more Bold and the Beautiful spoilers and news.

[Featured Image by Sonja Flemming/CBS, Gilles Toucas/CBS, and Monty Brinson/CBS]