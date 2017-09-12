Does Kendall Jenner Have A Boyfriend? Model Spends Time With Clippers Player Blake Griffin In NYC

Kendall Jenner and Blake Griffin stepped out on Monday night in New York City for dinner and a movie.

Following several weeks of dating rumors, the model and athlete further sparked rumors of a romance when they were photographed together in the Big Apple, which is quite a long distance away from their homes in Los Angeles.

On September 12, TMZ shared a photo from Kendall Jenner’s latest outing with the Los Angeles Clippers player and revealed that the duo had grabbed dinner together at celebrity hotspot Carbone before venturing to a nearby movie theater to see the horror flick It.

In the photo, Kendall Jenner was wearing an oversized sweater with a pair of tennis shoes while her rumored love interest sported a striped T-shirt, jeans, and tennis shoes.

As the outlet revealed, Kendall Jenner is currently in New York City for Fashion Week and while she and Blake Griffin had been spending the majority of their time together in Los Angeles in recent weeks, he didn’t care to stay behind in Los Angeles as she worked. So, instead of going several days without her, Griffin followed the model to the Big Apple.

Kendall Jenner and Blake Griffin were first seen together in Los Angeles in mid-August.

Kendall Jenner and Blake Griffin’s rumored romance came just days after the model was last spotted with ASAP Rocky, who she was linked to for the majority of 2016 and early 2017.

While Kendall Jenner and ASAP never went public with their relationship, they were seen regularly throughout the past year and a half and were caught getting quite cozy with one another during the Met Gala in New York City in May of this year.

In addition to her rumored romance with ASAP Rocky, Kendall Jenner has also been linked to Jordan Clarkson of the Los Angeles Lakers in recent months.

Kendall Jenner and her sisters, including Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner, are currently in production on the upcoming 14th season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]