‘LPBW’ Star Matt Roloff Says ‘All Is Right In The World’ With Birth Of Jeremy & Audrey’s Baby Girl, Ember

Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff became a grandpa for the second time on Sunday. The 55-year-old Roloff patriarch took to social media on Monday to express his love for Jeremy and Audrey’s baby girl, Ember Jean. In a Facebook post late Monday, Matt Roloff shared a photo of Jeremy and Audrey holding their newborn and wrote, “All is right in the world!!”

Jeremy and Audrey Roloff have not posted at all on their social media accounts about the birth of their first child on Sunday morning. However, several online outlets shared the news on Monday of the birth of the second Roloff grandbaby. A rep for Jeremy reportedly confirmed to People on Monday that Audrey had given birth to the couple’s first child — a daughter, Ember Jean Roloff.

Fans of Little People, Big World have been waiting for the birth of the second Roloff grandbaby for the last seven months after Jeremy and Audrey Roloff made the announcement they were expecting on several social media outlets. The news came out in April that the LPBW newlywed couple were expecting a girl. Zach and Tori Roloff welcomed the first Roloff grandbaby into the world back in May — a son, Jackson Kyle Roloff.

Matt Roloff has shared several photos of baby Jackson on his personal Facebook account where he goes by username @RealMattRoloff. The proud grandpa even recently dedicated his first published children’s book to his first grandchild. The beloved Little People, Big World patriarch frequently gushes over baby Jackson in social media posts. In Touch Weekly shared last month that “#ProudGrandpa” Matt Roloff wrote in one Facebook post from about a month ago that he’s the “luckiest grandpa ever.”

With the recent birth announcement of Jeremy and Audrey Roloff’s daughter, Matt Roloff once again took to social media to express his “love love” of becoming a grandpa once again. Matt shared a Facebook post from a Us Weekly report on Monday that shared the details of the birth of Jeremy and Audrey’s baby girl. After rumors began to surface Monday morning that Audrey had possibly given birth on Sunday, Us Weekly was the first news media outlet to confirm the rumors.

“Their little girl, Ember Jean Roloff, weighed in at 7.13 lbs and was born on Sunday, September 10, at 9:40 a.m.”

According to Matt Roloff on his Facebook post, “All is right in the world!!” Matt Roloff is an obvious fan-favorite on Little People, Big World, and his Facebook account shows as much, boasting over 600,000 followers. The Roloff family’s reality TV series has been airing on the TLC network off and on for the last 11 years. Viewers of reality TV have made Little People, Big World so popular because the Roloff “family is such a model to all families,” according to one fan comment on IMDB.

Overall, loyal fans think that Little People, Big World, a TV series that gives the Roloff family an opportunity to educate their audience about dwarfism, actually portrays a “very truthful look at a very normal family.” Although Matt and Amy Roloff have divorced since Little People, Big World first premiered on TLC back in 2006, they put aside their differences to support their children and grandchildren. Matt and Amy Roloff talked about becoming grandparents in a June article on Romper after baby Jackson was born with dad Zach’s form of dwarfism.

Matt Roloff shared that he had a feeling that his first grandchild would be born with dwarfism, but “it doesn’t really matter. I’m going to be excited about either one.” Matt has definitely shown his excitement about becoming a grandpa since the birth of baby Jackson on May 12 and is already expressing his excitement about having a granddaughter. Little People, Big World fans are telling Matt on his Facebook post from Monday congratulations on the birth of his “new little granddaughter.”

Other comments say that baby Ember is going to “wrap you around her little finger” and that Ember is a “beautiful name.” The Little People, Big World network, TLC, shared on Monday that baby Ember is “healthy” and that Jeremy and Audrey Roloff “will have Grandma Amy and Grandpa Matt nearby to help.” Jeremy and Audrey Roloff welcomed baby Ember into their family on Sunday, saying in a public statement on Us Weekly, “May you be a glowing, fierce, and radiant light in this world.”

A new report on In Touch Weekly shared that’s it’s “pretty much impossible” that Jeremy and Audrey’s baby girl will carry on the premise behind Little People, Big World, in response to fans continuing to ask if baby Ember has dwarfism. TLC has yet to announce a renewal and premiere date for the next new season of Little People, Big World, but the last new season, Season 12, premiered in November of 2016, as previously shared by TV Series Finale.

[Featured Image by Matt Roloff/Facebook]