Melania Trump Wore $695 Calvin Klein Two-Tone Wool-Twill Shirt, ~$248 J. Brand Jeans: Now They Are Selling Out

First Lady Melania Trump continues to be a trendsetter, with the clothes she wears often getting attention. Such was the case with a red and beige Calvin Klein blouse that Melania wore, called a two-tone wool-twill shirt. The short walk from Marine One on the fashion walkway that the South Lawn of the White House became on September 10, when President Donald Trump and Melania returned from a weekend at Camp David, became the spotlight for Melania’s shirt.

As reported by Vogue, Melania may have left for Camp David wearing a green Max Mara ruffled leather sheath dress, but the first lady’s Calvin Klein red shirt jacket captured everyone’s attention.

The fact that Melania has also been wearing fitted J. Brand jeans lately, according to Vogue, along with her Christian Louboutin shoes, has also brought the J. Brand jeans popularity. As seen on the Bloomingdales website, the J. Brand jeans run upwards of $248, and some are now listed as best-sellers. However, it is Melania’s casual Calvin Klein shirt that is selling out. On the Net-a-Porter website, several sizes of the western inspired Calvin Klein shirt are listed as “low stock,” with one size listed as “sold out.” Enjoying beige pockets that matched Melania’s Hermès Birkin bag, the shirt appears to be a hit with shoppers.

The description of the Calvin Klein shirt explains that the blouse was designed by Raf Simons, who gained inspiration from a fusion of U.S. cultures in the debut of the designer’s showing at Klein’s 205W39NYC show. Melania’s shirt contained an art deco palette of beige and crimson wool-twill that borrowed from Western stylings and flair. Melania’s shirt came replete with removable stays in the pointy collar, along with elongated buttoned cuffs, as seen in an image of the back of the shirt.

The ready-to-wear Calvin Klein line produced the Fall 2017 collection twill shirt with a contrasting back yoke in beige to match the pocket flaps. The shirt’s long sleeves and barrel cuffs were pushed upward on Melania’s arms, as the first lady donned another item of clothing that featured a slim silhouette, made in Italy.

[Featured Image by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images]