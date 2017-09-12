LuAnn De Lesseps’ Husband Tom D’Agostino Is Engaged To Anna Rothschild, ‘RHONY’ Star Is Reportedly ‘Livid’

LuAnn De Lesseps’ husband is wasting no time moving on from their seven-month marriage. In fact, Tom D’Agostino is reportedly preparing to walk down the aisle with someone else.

According to a new report, the Real Housewives of New York City star is “livid” after learning that Tom D’Agostino reportedly proposed to her “mortal enemy,” Anna Rothschild, just weeks after they decided to end their marriage.

Days after Anna Rothschild stepped out with a huge diamond ring over the weekend, a source has revealed LuAnn De Lesseps’ alleged reaction to the news to Radar Online.

“LuAnn is furious about the engagement,” the insider revealed on September 11.

Anna Rothschild stepped out with her alleged engagement ring from Tom D’Agostino on Sunday at New York City’s Orsay restaurant. At the time, the rumored couple was seen enjoying a lunch date with one another as Rothschild flashed her sparkler to photographers nearby.

As Real Housewives of New York City fans may recall, LuAnn De Lesseps confirmed her divorce from Tom D’Agostino on Twitter in early August as the ninth season of the show came to an end. As for when the split will be finalized, Radar Online told readers that the divorce was scheduled to happen within 90 days.

“Nothing is going to make this any better, LuAnn is going crazy about this,” the insider continued of Tom D’Agostino’s reported engagement.

LuAnn De Lesseps and Tom D’Agostino got married on December 31, 2016, much to the dismay of several of her co-stars who were concerned about D’Agostino’s rumored cheating habits.

Earlier this month, just days before Anna Rothschild debuted her rumored engagement ring, LuAnn De Lesseps was featured in a one-on-one Watch What Happens Live special with Andy Cohen, during which she opened up about the end of her marriage and her plans for the future.

During the special, LuAnn De Lesseps admitted that she ignored several red flags with her husband before choosing to end their marriage due to his alleged encounter with an ex-girlfriend.

LuAnn De Lesseps and her co-stars, including Bethenny Frankel, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley, and Tinsley Mortimer, are expected to begin production on the upcoming 10th season of The Real Housewives of New York City later this year.

