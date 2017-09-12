Jeremy Lin Snubbed, Excluded From List Of Top 100 NBA Players Of 2018

Jeremy Lin is hoping for a bounce-back season after an injury-filled first year with the Brooklyn Nets. Lin played in just 36 games last season, and it did not help his standing in the top players list. The 28-year-old point guard was among the snubs in the Sports Illustrated Top 100 NBA Players of 2018.

As announced by Sports Illustrated, Jeremy Lin will not be a part of their annual Top 100 NBA Players list that will be released this week. One of the flaws found in Lin’s game is that teams know how to defend him by making him shoot or by applying pressure to force a turnover. However, SI added that if Lin could have a big 2017-18 NBA season, he might get back in the Top 100 NBA Players list.

“Every year, he learns more about what makes him effective and how to best leverage it. Lin has never been more productive on a per-minute basis than he was in the 36 games he played for the Nets last season, his supernova stint with the Knicks included. This could be a big year for Lin’s future Top 100 candidacy.”

Jeremy Lin had a very good but limited first season with the Brooklyn Nets. Lin averaged 14.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 1.2 steals last season while shooting 43.8 percent from the field, 37.2 percent from the three-point area, and 81.6 percent from the free throw line.

Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson was one of the reasons why Jeremy Lin decided to sign with Brooklyn last summer. Lin and Atkinson were together in New York back in 2012 when “Linsanity” took over the basketball world. And in limited games, Atkinson has used Lin effectively, and it resulted in some good wins towards the end of the season.

According to Bleacher Report, Jeremy Lin is going to be one of the breakout stars of the upcoming season due to the fact that the Nets have surrounded him with talent. Lin will play with D’Angelo Russell, Allen Crabbe, and Timofey Mozgov. However, Lin has to limit his turnovers, improve his shooting even more, and maintain his great ability to play the pick-and-roll.

Another thing that Jeremy Lin has to do in the 2017-18 NBA season is to stay healthy. Lin missed a total of 46 games last season due to a right hamstring injury. If Lin can stay healthy, he can lead the Nets to the playoffs and possibly crack the Top 100 NBA Players list in 2019.

Besides Jeremy Lin, other players snubbed from the Top 100 list include reigning Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon, veteran Spurs players Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker, former All-Stars Zach Randolph and Rajon Rondo, and former NBA MVP Derrick Rose. Top role players like Thaddeus Young, J.R Smith, Dion Waiters, Rudy Gay, and Enes Kanter were also omitted from the list.

[Featured Image by Michael Reaves/Getty Images]