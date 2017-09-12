‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 Spoilers: Did Two Cast Members Just Confirm This Fan-Favorite’s Death?

The Walking Dead Season 8 will premiere on AMC next month. To prepare fans for what is coming, Chris Hardwick hosted a televised preview special last Sunday night. Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who plays Negan, and Lennie James, who portrays Morgan, were a few of the guests. As the Inquisitr previously speculated, there are clues that one fan-favorite character might die during the first episode. Did Morgan and James confirm this during the preview special?

Possible TWD Season 8 spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to risk finding out what could happen on the zombie apocalyptic TV show.

In The Walking Dead Season 8 trailer released at San Diego Comic-Con, Morgan is one of the characters seen. He said some chilling words that might predict his death. He said, “I don’t die.”

As hardcore TWD fans know, saying those words is pretty much a death sentence. In the past, any character that has said anything similar ends up dead. During the preview special, Lennie James discussed Morgan’s statement.

“It doesn’t matter what my reaction to it is. The fans’ reactions and my kids’ reaction to it is, ‘Daddy, does that mean you’re dead?'”

Not only are fans concerned about Morgan’s fate, but the actor is a little worried, too.

“In this show, you fall in love, you have a really good idea, or someone calls you the moral compass — you’re dead. You’re dead.”

Not only do the words “I don’t die” tend to mean he might really meet a lethal fate, but it also happens after a character has gone through dramatic changes. Fans have seen Morgan strong, weak, mentally unstable, and everything in between. At one point, he refused to kill, even if it had devastating consequences, However, now that he knows what a serious problem the Saviors are, he will join in the “All-Out War.” This turnaround tends to happen before a character dies.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan also talked about Lennie James’ character. He agreed that saying, “I don’t die” was probably not the best plan.

In Robert Kirkman’s comic books, Morgan died before “All-Out War.” So, Lennie James has already outlived his character. However, that doesn’t mean he is doomed to die. It all depends on what happens in the upcoming season.

Back to back. #TWD A post shared by The Walking Dead (@amcthewalkingdead) on May 28, 2017 at 5:03am PDT

However, sightings from the TWD set tease that Morgan might still be alive. At least, in the first half of Season 8. He has been seen briefly during the filming of later episodes. Take this with a grain of salt, though. The network and producers have been trying to keep a tight lid on spoilers this season. So, it might just be an appearance to quash death rumors.

Morgan is ready for battle on Season 8 #TWD A post shared by The Walking Dead (@amcthewalkingdead) on Jul 29, 2017 at 12:02pm PDT

What do you think of what Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lennie James said about The Walking Dead Season 8? Do you predict that Morgan will die during the battle with Negan and the Saviors?

[Featured Image by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for AMC]