Pippa Middleton Spends More Time With Pregnant Kate Than Husband James? Gets Haircut As Baby Rumors Grow

Pippa Middleton has been seen out and about a lot, but not with her husband. Before getting married to James Matthews, she often was seen attending events and competing in endurance races, but now, it seems like she has dramatically simplified her life. She was spotted yesterday with a new short haircut that showed that she is taking yet another step towards becoming more practical about her life. With her sister, Kate Middleton, conceiving her third baby and pregnancy rumors also swirling around Pippa, it looks like she is in a transitional phase in her life.

The 34-year-old English socialite was spotted on the streets of London on her trusty bike again. She was dressed more casually than normal in “dark skinny jeans and a checked shirt.” She also displayed her new haircut, which showed that she has removed several inches off her long tresses.

“Pippa Middleton, 34, has been spotted out and about on her bike with a new shoulder length bob, after previously sporting longer locks flowing well past her shoulders,” reports the Daily Mail. “With her wedding out of the way, it’s left Pippa free to experiment with a new look after keeping her hair long for an updo on the big day.”

While she is spending the days without her husband, James Matthews, she has been keeping herself busy. When she is not at the gym or running errands, she visits her older sister, Kate Middleton, as she struggles with her severe morning sickness.

“We need Catherine to get over this first bit and then we can start celebrating,” Kate’s husband, the Duke of Cambridge said, according to Irish Independent. “It’s always a bit anxious to start with, but she’s well.”

As Kate’s only sister, she may be giving her input on the Duchess’ desire for “a home birth for her third child,” according to the Mirror UK. Kate Middleton’s wish to have her first and second baby at Kensington Palace was shut down by the royal family, but it looks like she is opening up the conversation again concerning her third child.

But it may not be just Kate who is pregnant. Australian Women’s Day reported that insiders have stated that Pippa is also expecting just a few months after her wedding.

“Pippa always said she wanted to start a family as soon as she got married, and now her wish has come true,” the source said. “It’s early days yet – and they have decided they don’t want to know the sex of their baby until after it’s born – but Pippa is convinced she is having a little girl.”

The insider also added that she does not suffer from morning sickness like Kate and only had to forego a few bike riding sessions.

While she or her husband has not confirmed nor denied these rumors, it is true that Pippa Middleton is taking steps to simplify her life. She recently closed “the company that manages her publishing activities,” showing that she is turning her attention away from her enterprise to something new.

