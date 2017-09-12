Kanye West, Kim K Spending $1.5 Million On Surrogate’s Safety Post-Paris Robbery Incident: When Is Baby Due?

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are taking no risks when it comes to their surrogate and the alleged twins she’s expecting to have for them, it’s been revealed.

The unknown surrogate, hired by the couple, is already set to earn roughly $50,000 just for carrying the child alone, and now according to Hollywood Life, it seems as if there are plenty of more perks that come with the job.

From what sources have explained, via The Sun, not only is Kanye West and Kim’s surrogate earning a hefty amount of money, she’s staying in a big house that’s just minutes away from where the rapper and his wife currently reside in Calabasas.

Kanye West is being extra careful with the safety of the surrogate following the events that took place last October when Kardashian was tied up and gagged at her apartment in Paris during Fashion Week.

While Kanye West and his close pals don’t necessarily think that something as extreme as that could possibly happen again, especially since the surrogate’s identity is unknown, the “New Friends” hitmaker is being cautious just for the sake of it.

Sources reveal that over five security guards are protecting the home where the surrogate is currently living, with surveillance cameras in every corner to prevent any photographers or intruders from trespassing their space.

Aside from the security and the hefty bill that it costs to live in such a beautiful home, Kim and Kanye West have also hired a personal chef for their surrogate so that she eats nothing but the best food for plenty of energy and strength.

Reports are currently claiming that the surrogate is expected to birth to at least one baby in January, with other insiders claiming that Kanye West and his wife are expecting twins that very same month.

Since Kanye West and Kim have not responded to the claims just yet, it’s unclear how many babies from the couple are being welcomed into the world, but insiders confirm that it’s definitely one.

Meanwhile, Kanye West has been keeping a relatively low profile as he gears up to become a father once again.

It’s said that he’s also been working on new music, but has no plans on releasing anything just yet.

