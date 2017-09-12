Angelina Looks Glamorous, Yet Unhealthy, On Red Carpet, Encourages Kids To Work In Hollywood

Angelina Jolie has experienced a trying year and many are speculating that the difficult divorce from Hollywood heartthrob Brad Pitt has affected the beauty’s health negatively.

As The Mirror reminds, Jolie suffered from Anorexia as a teen and, although the actress has always maintained a fit frame, when Angelina appeared for the red carper premiere of her latest effort, First They Killed My Father, her arms were frighteningly thin.

The UN special envoy announced she was splitting from Pitt one year ago and shocked not only fans and Brangelina-lovers, but also Pitt, himself. Turmoil ensued for both stars and it has undoubtedly been a challenge for both to adjust to not being together with their six children.

As the publication notes, Angelina Jolie has been open about how she is affected by stress and grief, noting that it usually results in weight-loss.

“She’s previously spoken about how her weight is affected by stress, having lost a worrying amount back in 2007 after her mother died. At the time, she put it down to depression and grief.”

Jolie and Pitt’s six children accompanied Angelina on the red carpet for the Netflix film premiere, that was co-written and directed by the beauty. Brad was not present for the premiere.

The film tells the story of the Khmer Rouge regime in Cambodia that resulted in genocide in the 1970s, by way of starvation and execution of millions. The estranged couple’s eldest child, Maddox, is Cambodian, which is why Angelina Jolie has a strong connection to the film and the events.

Jolie was also vocal during her appearance about how supportive she would be of her children if any should decide to take on a career in Hollywood. The Daily Mail notes words spoken by the beauty about Maddox and Pax’s involvement in her latest film and how much of a joy it was to have her two sons on set with her.

Angelina also admitted that she wants her children to have a “strong work ethic,” and it seems that she and Brad do have a number of talented budding talents in their brood.

‘It was a joy. I want them to have a strong work ethic. When I looked over and I saw [Maddox] and Pax working with the other crew […] it was just wonderful,” Angelina Jolie said.

