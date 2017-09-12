Kris Jenner Potentially Gaining Custody Of Rob Kardashian’s Baby, Dream, Amid Alleged Blac Chyna Drug Abuse

Kris Jenner could potentially end up having sole custody of Dream Kardashian if the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services believe Rob and Blac Chyna are unfit parents to care for an infant.

Following a report from TMZ, revealing that Child Protective Services had shared their concerns with the court regarding Blac Chyna’s alleged drug abuse, which is currently being investigated, there’s a slight chance the former stripper could lose custody of her daughter.

Of course, it doesn’t make things easier to then know that Rob is battling issues himself, ranging from depression, anxiety, his weight gain struggle, amongst other things.

In this unfortunate situation, sources, via Hollywood Life, reveal that there’s a chance Kris Jenner will end up being the one holding full custody of Dream should it be the case that CPS finds the child’s parents to be anything but capable of looking after their daughter.

Kris Jenner’s son has been very vocal in the past about Chyna’s alleged drug abuse, claiming that she had often sent him to purchase certain substances for her, which is why he’s so aware of the supposed fact that she has a problem.

It’s further explained by Daily Mail that Rob wants to say nothing more for the time being.

Now that Kris Jenner is being dragged into the custody battle, Rob wants to be on his best behavior to avoid the chance of losing his daughter.

Of course, if Kris Jenner was to receive full custody, it wouldn’t be that much of a loss for him since the reality star shares a close bond with his mother, whom he knows will take great care of Dream.

It seems that so long as Dream isn’t with Chyna, Rob would be satisfied, but given the fact that he’s been on his best behavior, it doesn’t seem as if the court will take away his rights to custodial rights to care for his child.

Hollywood Life concludes by saying that a court date has yet to be arranged and that if Kris Jenner walks away with full custody, fans shouldn’t be surprised as she’s the most qualified out of the two parents at this given point.

