Is That Christian Bale At TIFF 2017? Batman Actor Unrecognizable After Getting Fat For Dick Cheney Movie

Christian Bale has done it again. The incredible actor, who is known for experimenting with his looks for various characters, has put on weight, as he is going to play Dick Cheney. During the process, Bale was almost unrecognizable during his appearance at the Toronto International Film Festival 2017.

The 43-year-old actor needed to put on weight, especially on his stomach and face, to look like the former U.S. vice president. The incredible makeover was apparently possible by eating a lot of pies. However, this is nothing new for the Batman Begins actor who has gained and lost weight in the past to look like his characters.

The most unbelievable make-over probably was for The Machinist. Christian Bale lost a staggering 60 pounds for his role in the psychological thriller. The writer visualized the character in the film to weigh 121 pounds. However, it was for a person who is five-foot-six. Bale, who is six feet tall, insisted on achieving the weight anyway.

The Sun reported that Bale survived only on an apple and a can of tuna to achieve the weight loss.

According to the Daily Mail, he started eating a lot of pizza and ice cream to play Batman. He needed only six weeks to get back in shape.

A number of Hollywood actors experiment with their looks to suit the character they’re playing in a movie. More often than not, the effort is associated with historic films and performances. Robert De Niro gained 60 pounds to play boxer Jack LaMotta in Raging Bull. He won the Oscar for it.

Natalie Portman lost 20 pounds (remember she was already slim) for Black Swan and won the Oscar. Similarly, Matthew McConaughey lost 21 pounds for Dallas Buyer’s Club and won the golden statuette. Tom Hanks lost 50 pounds for Cast Away and was nominated for an Oscar.

TMZ reported that Christian Bale’s body transformation was in full swing for the Dick Cheney biopic. His extra pounds were spotted at the Telluride Film Festival, where he received the Silver Medallion award for his contribution to film.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]