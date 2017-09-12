Chris Brown Jealous Over Rihanna, Leonardo DiCaprio’s NYFW Get-Together: Couple Dating?

Chris Brown hates the supposed fact that he has been shunned from Rihanna’s life as she continues to excel in her career, it has been reported.

According to Hollywood Life, after their last breakup in 2013, Chris Brown had hoped that he could remain close pals with the “Diamonds” songstress, but that ended up proving itself to be quite the challenge.

Rihanna would go on to date on-again, off-again boyfriend Drake, who is very much known to be somebody that Chris Brown doesn’t get along with, consequently causing Breezy’s friendship with Rih-Rih to fall apart.

With that said, however, reports claim that Leonardo DiCaprio helped Rihanna celebrate the success of her Puma fashion show at New York Fashion Week just two days ago, and from what sources have gathered, the duo had the time of their lives.

In recent years, it was even rumored that DiCaprio and Chris Brown’s ex-girlfriend were seeing one another, which neither of the two ever confirmed or denied.

It’s now believed that Chris Brown feels a certain way about the former love of his life keeping in such close contact with Leonardo while he barely speaks to the “Work” songstress these days.

An insider shares that Chris Brown would love to have come to the fashion show and shown his support, but he doesn’t have that same friendship with Rihanna the way that it used to be, and he hates the fact that they’re no longer as close as they used to be.

A source continues to tell Hollywood Life that under these circumstances, it doesn’t seem as if Rihanna is looking to reconcile with Chris Brown anytime soon — even if it was just for a friendship.

The duo has been apart for so long that the “Love On The Brain” hitmaker has more or less given the impression that she’s moved on to bigger and better things as her career continues to excel in more ways than one.

Meanwhile, Chris Brown is currently gearing up for the release of his forthcoming studio album, followed by an international tour that is set to take place next year.

