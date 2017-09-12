‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Jason Shocker – Burton Appears In Miller Coma Dream To Change ‘GH’ History

General Hospital spoilers hint that there’s a reason all the recent photos of Steve Burton on the GH set look like he’s dressed as Stone Cold. Frank Valentini hinted at a big twist that no one has guessed, but a new spoilers theory might reveal the truth. With Billy Miller’s Jason Morgan in a lingering coma, it might be this medical circumstance that is key to Burton’s character reveal. It could be that Burton will play two characters – Stone Cold and some other guy.

Burton has two roles – one known, one unknown?

Some General Hospital spoilers leaked weeks ago hinted that when Burton returned, he might be a figure that featured in Sam Morgan’s addled brain. Since she was hallucinating due to toxoplasmosis, some spoilers predicted Burton would appear as old Stone Cold in her visions. That didn’t happen, but it could be that the leak was half spoiler, half speculation. It could be that Steve Burton’s Stone Cold might appear in someone’s brain as a dream/hallucination, but it wasn’t about Sam’s illness.

GH spoilers indicate Jason’s injuries are so great that his coma might be permanent. Dr. Griffin Munro told Sam that Jason might not come out of the coma and suggested Sam move him to a care facility. Sam’s knee jerk reaction was to refuse to move Jason away and wanted to take him home instead, but her loved ones insisted she can’t do this and then tried to get her to listen to reason. Sam lashed out at Carly Corinthos and Liz Webber over it. But that won’t help Jason.

Jason’s coma lingers – strange events in his head

General Hospital fans noticed when ABC dropped its brand new Burton promo that revealed his debut date of September 19, he’s dressed in his Stone Cold gear – jeans and a black t-shirt. He was also riding a motorcycle, which was Jason’s favorite mode of transportation. And the photo Steve Burton shared of his first day on the set was him in a black t-shirt looking a lot like Jason. Nicolas Bechtel (aka Spencer Cassadine) also shared a pic on the set of him and Burton in the same gear.

With so many hints of Burton’s character looking just like Jason, it seems that he is Jason, but with a twist. With Miller’s Jason in a coma and reportedly being moved to a long-term care facility, it seems that Burton’s debut will tie to the lingering coma. Just as Sam had fever dreams under the influence of her illness, Jason might also be reliving memories while in his coma. In many cases, the brain is active during coma, so that could be what GH is doing with Burton and Miller.

Jason reliving memories – Burton reveals past

General Hospital spoilers tease that the writers may be using the Miller-Jason coma to rewrite some of the past. It’s annoying to fans when characters say things that violate history – like when Sam said Jason was at Helena Cassadine’s will reading and GH viewers knew that was a lie. But what they can do is use Burton to film scenes that showed what happened to Jason from the time he was shot until he was hit by Ava Jerome’s car and got a new face. ABC Soaps in Depth confirmed Burton’s return is long-term, so GH has lots of time to explore this.

New GH spoilers hint that Jason’s coma will feature dreams starting from Jason’s shooting at the hands of Cesar Faison (in a Duke mask), and then him being dipped out of Port Charles Harbor by Faison’s goons. Remember, Helena said she paid Faison to buy Jason. But General Hospital fans also remember scenes where Jason was frozen in the lab where Robin Scorpio (Kimberly McCullough) worked at the same time. That’s a big contradiction. The soap might be trying to clean up this mess using Burton’s face in flashback dreams.

Stopped by @GeneralHospital and I ran into this guy ????@1SteveBurton He said he'll keep an eye on things until I get back ???? pic.twitter.com/w0Xy8yQrYi — Nicolas J Bechtel ✰ (@NicolasJBechtel) September 8, 2017

GH uses Jason coma to rewrite history

This was the final plot written by Jean Passanante before she exited as GH’s co-head writer. She took a beating from fans on Twitter over not respecting General Hospital history and the criticism centered on Jason not being on Cassadine Island because he was frozen. Fans told her that he wasn’t there, and she asked “how do you know” and then fans deluged her with videos, photos, and dialog proving she was wrong. General Hospital rumors say this is Passanante’s revenge on her critics.

With Burton returning to the soap, this was the writer’s chance to redo history and explain how GH viewers saw Jason frozen in the lab while he was also working for Helena as her pet assassin. Of course, it’s still a GH history rewrite, but now they have Burton’s face to re-enact the scenes to make them seem more real. If the latest General Hospital spoilers are true, Burton’s Jason might start out in Miller’s head and not in Port Charles in real life. We’ll found out one week from today.

Later, Burton may turn up in Port Chuck as a new character with his old face, but GH can use him both ways. Frank Valentini said no one has guessed correctly what the soap has planned. This is a fresh angle, and it makes sense given that Jean Passanante would love to have the last word against fans now that she’s gone and they can’t fight back against her anymore. Stay tuned to ABC’s GH for Steve Burton’s return on Tuesday, September 19. Catch up on the upcoming lady love triangle, rumored Nikolas Cassadine recast, and Kiki’s dangerous new plot. Check back for more General Hospital spoilers coming soon.

[Featured Image by David Becker and Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]