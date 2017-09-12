When Does ‘Alaska: The Last Frontier’ 2017 Start, And Will Jewel Kilcher Return This Season?

The Discovery Channel has announced that Alaska: The Last Frontier starts on Sunday, October 1. This Season 7 promises more stories of living on the homestead with the Kilcher family but will it include the most famous Kilcher; the singer, writer, and actress, Jewel?

According to ET, Jewel Kilcher has returned home, and she is getting “down and dirty” as she helps her family at the homestead. The first episode is titled the ominous “The Day The Homestead Almost Died.”

Until last season, Jewel had not returned home to Homer, Alaska in nearly seven years. She had returned last summer while the family was filming, and fans were treated to watching her move cattle while on horseback, as well as her son. Kase, hanging out with grandpa Atz.

We know Jewel will return for Alaska: The Last Frontier, Season 7, but will Kase also return? That is not clear, but Jewel, who recently performed at Salmonfest in Ninilchik, Alaska, explained to KTUU that bringing her son to Alaska last year was important to her. As a single mom, now divorced from bull rider Ty Murray, she wants to instill in Kase the same skills that she grew up learning.

“I wanted to bring my son home, so that he could learn to do things that were intrinsic to Alaska. The hard work, learning to be self-motivated, the work ethic. It’s just an incredible resource as a mom, raising a boy I really wanted him to learn a lot of the values that I learned growing up in Alaska.”

Perhaps Jewel will bring along Kase so fans can enjoy watching Atz teach his grandson the Alaskan ways?

The kids will most likely have limited exposure on the show are Atz Lee and Jane’s children. Although both live on the homestead with their parents, and near the rest of the Kilcher clan, Jane does not want them to be exposed to the negativity of public life and internet trolls.

Their son, Etienne, has been on the show on occasion. Although when he is on the show, the Kilchers have made a point to not reveal their relationship to him, In the sixth season, fans of the show watched Etienne help out his dad, Atz Lee, with the new cabin, located in prime hunting territory.

As for daughter Piper, according to Jane Kilcher’s Facebook page, she has not been on the show because she is not interested in being on television. That certainly could change in the future, but based on the preview, it doesn’t appear that either Etienne nor Piper will be on this season of Alaska: The Last Frontier.

What also may not be on the show is video from Jane’s trip to Europe! Based on her post, she appeared to be bringing the kids along on this exciting trip.

“Working hard on the homestead and filming it all! New season coming soon!!!But before it airs again I’m off for a quick vacation to Europe…. let me know any inspirational places I can go to bring back ideas to the homestead… and of course…kid friendly awesome places! Cheers!”

Fans of the show have been used to interacting with the Kilchers with the webcams online. That is going to change. Starting with this season, there will be Facebook live events instead of the cams on the homestead. Each week, fans will see a two-minute live “glimpse of the family” and can ask them questions on the official Alaska: The Last Frontier Facebook page.

Are you excited for the new season of Alaska: The Last Frontier? Are you looking forward to seeing Jewel return home? Do you think that Jane will join Atz Lee at the new cabin? Share your thoughts and predictions below!

Me and my pops @atzkilcher heading out in to the wilds. Time for the last chance freezer filling-hunting fishing-critter tracking-meat packing-no time for slacking-what just happened EXTRAVAGANZA!! #punchautumnintheface A post shared by Atz Lee Kilcher (@atzlee) on Sep 1, 2017 at 8:43am PDT

[Featured Image by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for CMT]