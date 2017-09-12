Gwen Stefani Hiding Her Baby Bump? She And Blake Shelton Are Reportedly Expecting Thanks To IVF

Gwen Stefani put on a happy face amid rumors that she’s expecting her first child with boyfriend Blake Shelton. OK Magazine reports that Stefani was spotted outside of church Sunday morning and tried to hide her baby bump with a large bag. Insiders claim that Stefani finally got pregnant with her fourth kid after several treatments of IVF.

“Gwen adores being a mom and Blake has had babies on the brain for months, especially after getting to know Gwen’s boys,” a source claims. “They knew they didn’t have time to waste, so they planned this pregnancy out, down to the last detail.”

The insider added that Stefani and Shelton were very emotional when they discovered the pregnancy. While they wait for the new baby to arrive, the two are reportedly focusing on smoothing things out and getting everything ready for the child. They have also tried to clear up their schedules to prepare for the new addition.

Gwen Stefani already has three boys – Zuma, Kingston, and Apollo – whom she shares with ex-hubby Gavin Rossdale. The 47-year-old allegedly underwent several rounds of IVF treatment at a clinic in Torrance, California. Given her age, Stefani knew that IVF was the only way she could get pregnant again and was willing to go through the arduous process just to make Shelton a father.

Shelton has been dating Stefani for around two years now and has been great with her three boys. He’s been such a good father figure, in fact, that Stefani wanted to see him raise a kid of his own. Shelton has been married several times, most recently to Miranda Lambert, but doesn’t have any children.

With their relationship going strong, Stefani reportedly took some time off from The Voice to have the baby. According to The Hollywood Gossip, Stefani is already a few months along and couldn’t be happier with how things are going. Shelton, meanwhile, is currently gearing up for the new season of the Voice, on which Stefani will not be featured.

Although sources claim that Stefani and Shelton are focused on the baby, the couple has not confirmed the pregnancy rumors. Given how they are both active on social media and aren’t shy about their relationship, we should find out soon whether or not the rumors are true. Until then, fans can watch Shelton in action when the new season of The Voice airs later this month on NBC.

[Featured Image by Christian Petersen/Getty Images]