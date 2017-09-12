Jinger Duggar And Jeremy Vuolo Steal Show At Wedding Despite Josh And Anna Duggar’s Comeback & Joy’s Baby News

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo may be old news when it comes to newly married Duggars, but they still steal the show at family gatherings. Despite all the scandals, dramas and baby news that have been circling the Duggar clan, Jinger and Jeremy still managed to display their love and sense of humor at Joe and Kendra’s wedding this weekend.

Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell’s wedding was more eventful than others. It happened as Jill, Jessa, Jinger, and Joy-Anna Duggar asked the judge to stop their brother, Josh Duggar, from joining their lawsuit against InStyle Magazine and the city of Springdale, Arkansas. It also was the first time that Joy-Anna and Austin were seen in public after they announced that they are expecting their first baby.

On top of that, Josh and Anna Duggar made advances in trying to make their way back into the public. While they were not in any official TLC videos, the family included them in the couple’s congratulatory videos. Josh said that he is excited to have another “Duggar sister,” which cast a rather sinister overtone, considering that his sisters were denying him from joining their lawsuit.

Still, Jinger and Jeremy attracted a lot of attention at the wedding as the couple who seemed to have the most modern sensibilities and a sense of humor.

“Love Jeremy & Jinger! Such a beautiful couple,” a fan commented on Facebook. “Wonderful hearts for Jesus! The best!”

Their video message was also the first one on the list on the Duggar family blog.

As a regular Instagram user, Jinger did not forget to include pictures with her husband and the newly married couple on the social media page.

What an absolutely lovely wedding weekend in AR! Congratulations, Joe & Kendra!

Jinger and Jeremy were lauded as the “smart” couple recently during Joy-Anna and Austin’s pregnancy announcement. Joy, who got married late May this year, conceived her first baby just three months after the wedding. Jinger, on the other hand, has been married since November 2016 but has shown no signs of pregnancy.

Many Counting On fans remarked that it is good for newlyweds to take their time to get to know each other before rushing to include a baby in their lives.

“I love the way you two are taking your time together…. getting time for marriage life before baby time,” one fan commented.

“Jinger is smart. Enjoying married life before kids,” another fan wrote. “Joy is so young and has hardly lived life. Where babies are exciting, it’s sad she can’t enjoy some more life and married life before kids.”

They have been making news for their lifestyle choices that depart from the strong conservative tendencies of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. Ever since getting married, Jinger has started wearing pants, sleeveless dresses, and shorts that show her knees and thighs.

Check out the picture her husband uploaded during Joe and Kendra’s wedding.

@jingervuolo didn't seem to be bothered by the situation at hand…

