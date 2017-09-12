Christina El Moussa Of ‘Flip Or Flop’ Opens Up, Talks How Divorce Has Changed Her, Having More Children

Christina El Moussa may have made her name as one-half of the Flip or Flop duo on the hit HGTV show, but she’s here to let you all know that she’d like to be known for a lot more than just that, thank you very much, and she’s making the press rounds to let everyone know all about it.

Recently, Christina El Moussa served as a guest editor for the British edition of E! News, and she talked about things like the memories of her first house flip, her personal aesthetic, and how the concept of Flip or Flop came about.

In her “guest editor” featured spot, she mentioned nothing about the drama surrounding the ending of her marriage to Tarek El Moussa — with whom she has two children, a son and a daughter — nor of the subsequent controversy surrounding her various boyfriends.

Instead, Christina preferred to focus on her decor sensibilities and the things she likes to see in a house. Christina told the interviewer that she loves to decorate homes on the beach, especially, because they have a “much higher budget” than the more inland homes.

Sounds like Christina El Moussa has expensive tastes! (This, too, is something that Tarek’s friends have said about her, though they didn’t necessarily say it in a positive way.)

But, as we know, Christina El Moussa has been trying to get her name out there in other ways, as well. According to People Magazine, she’s been collaborating with DIFF sunglasses in an attempt to establish herself as a fashionista (and she posed in a bikini, of course). For every pair of sunglasses sold, the company will donate a pair of reading glasses to a child in need.

In an interview with Good Housekeeping Magazine, Christina El Moussa talked about her divorce from Tarek “changing her.” She said that she feels the press unfairly labeled her as a “gold-digging” type (she claims that both she and Tarek have expensive tastes), and while she would like to eventually have more children, she is also more than happy with the two that she has. You can read the full interview with the outlet here.

