Jolie-Pitt Split An Elaborate PR Stunt? ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ Stars Have Not Consciously Recoupled [Rumors]

The Jolie-Pitt split continues to baffle everyone with new controversies emerging every week or so. Rumors are now saying that their separation was nothing more than an elaborate PR stunt, which will see them back together in the end.

Jolie-Pitt split is nothing but part of a grand master plan to bring their careers back on track, according to Yahoo Be. The online publication claims that the couple planned a dramatic split after their movie, By The Sea, flopped. A dubious insider said that the ultimate PR stunt, involving the authorities and the court, should restore the public’s interest in them. Seeing that the couple continues to make headlines on online tabloids and publications certainly proved that their master plan worked.

However, Gossip Cop fact-checked the fake Jolie-Pitt split. An insider confirmed that Jolie-Pitt elaborate PR stunt is simply absurd. The online publication pointed out that their separate confessions about the divorce couldn’t have favored their reputation. For one, the Inglorious Basterds actor admitted to drinking problems and smoking pot. The Girl, Interrupted star on the other hand, also received criticisms of her behavior after the divorce. It’s impossible that the divorce could have positive impacts on their careers.

Meanwhile, another report from Daily Mail claiming that Jolie and Pitt are now consciously recoupling is also not true. Earlier this month, the online publication maintained that the Mr. & Mrs. Smith stars are on their way back into each other’s arms.

A close friend reportedly claimed that the ex-couple decided to give their relationship another chance after intense rehab and spiritual counselling. In fact, the online tabloid narrated that the Maleficent star and the Fight Club actor immediately collapsed into each other’s arms after ten months of separation. The meetup was very emotional for the estranged couple, both realizing that they still love each other. They allegedly arrived in an undisclosed location in separate tinted limousines.

“There were a lot of tears… Right there and then in this very modest house… they decided to make a fresh start.”

Now that they have reconciled, the Salt actress regards them both as the new Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor. While they can’t live with each other, they can’t be apart from one another. Also, the suspicious insider pointed out that the earning potential of the Hollywood couple is greater than their potential as individuals. This gives more bearing to the PR stunt reports.

However, Gossip Cop fact-checked this story and confirmed that Jolie and Pitt are not consciously re-coupling. An impeccable source assured the online publication that there was no truth that the divorce was called off. In fact, the couple is not reconsidering anything.

Their very own insider confirmed that there were no changes in plans after the reported meetup. This was given three weeks after the unverified meetup of the two. Again, rumors of Jolie and Pitt reconciliation are complete fabrication according to their source. The online publication was also quick to point out that Daily Mail also reported that the stars are dating others already, contradicting their reports of reconciliation.

