‘RHONY’ Bethenny Frankel Joins ‘KUWTK’ Star Kim And Melissa McCarthy In Touting High Protein Diet Benefits

Real Housewives Of New York City (RHONY) star Bethenny Frankel, Keeping Up With The Kardashians (KUWTK) diva Kim Kardashian, and comedienne Melissa McCarthy might not seem to have much in common when it comes to their claim to fame. But all three celebrities are known for touting the benefits of high-protein diets. Now Bethenny is taking on the challenge of revealing exactly which protein-packed foods she recommends.

Protein-Packed Snacks For Energy

In a guest column for E News, Frankel used her knowledge as the founder of Skinnygirl and diet expert to dish up her tips for high protein power. The RHONY star noted that she’s passing on her passion for healthy eating to her daughter, especially when it comes to going nuts for cashews.

“I really do like cashews. I’m a big fan of bringing…cashews with me.”

And while Bethenny admitted that she sometimes treats herself to candy, she emphasized that portion size counts “more than anything.” She believes in responding to cravings as long as the portion size is right.

“You’re going to want what you’re going to want; not everyone is going to want celery sticks with them when they’re stressed at an airport, stuck between flights,” pointed out Frankel.

But the RHONY diva also focused on recommending snacks that can be shared with kids. Child-friendly treats include “hummus packs with pretzels” and cashews, said Bethenny. She’s also a fan of purchasing bags of organic, already hard-boiled eggs.

Green Vegetables, High Protein Grains, And Cocktail Cravings

For those who think that going on a high protein diet means steering clear of alcohol, vegetables and grains, however, Frankel shared her tips for enjoying all three categories. She suggests keeping organic, frozen broccoli in the freezer to steam when you’re hungry.

“I always keep dried grains in my cabinet like quinoa, which is a high-protein grain.”

RHONY fans know about Bethenny’s pride in her Skinnygirl brand, and she noted that her Skinnygirl cocktails are “low in sugar.” She suggested indulging in white wine and red wine, pointing out the benefits of adding ice to make a drink last longer.

“Ice is your friend with cocktails, even with wine, but not red,” she clarified. “Ice does make a drink last longer and you are getting a bit of water.”

Kim Kardashian, Melissa McCarthy Go For Protein As Celebrity Weight Loss Winners

While Frankel is the expert in detailing exactly what to eat for a protein-packed diet, both Kim Kardashian and Melissa McCarthy have become famed celebrity weight loss winners with help from protein. Brit + Co. noted that although the protein-powered, high fat ketogenic diet has been in existence for decades, it recently has soared in popularity because of stars like Kim.

“[The ketogenic diet] has seen a resurgence due to its popularity with celebrities such as Kim Kardashian.”

Megan Fox, Adriana Lima, Halle Berry, and Mick Jagger also have turned to this type of low-carb diet, and health and wellness expert Dr. Axe said that the key is to cut carbohydrates while focusing on foods high in fat and protein.

Tom Ford A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Sep 9, 2017 at 5:53am PDT

The specialist advised those who want to try the celebrity-popularized diet to consume between 60 and 85 percent of your daily calories from fat. Examples of suitable foods include coconut oil, grass-fed beef, butter, avocado, and fatty fish. Protein-packed foods should comprise 15 to 25 percent of daily calories, with carbohydrates limited to five to ten percent, according to Dr. Axe.

In comparison, the typical Western diet features 40 to 60 percent daily calories from carbohydrates, primarily from refined food products such as doughnuts and white bread. Dr. Axe noted that in addition to boosting weight loss and burning fat, ketogenic diets can cut cravings and fatigue.

Kim Kardashian’s And Melissa McCarthy’s Ketogenic Diets Boost Memory And Lifespan

As the Inquisitr reported, two new studies showed that ketogenic diets such as Melissa McCarthy’s and Kim Kardashian’s boost memory and lifespan. Scientists reported that even after the lab animals went off the ketogenic diets, the benefits remained.

Kim and Melissa McCarthy lost a combined 145 pounds on their ketogenic diets. McCarthy just turned to Instagram to flaunt her weight loss and her new fashion line for women of all sizes.

On my way to @HSN with the new @MelissaMccarthySeven7 collection, and some exciting surprises! Tune in tomorrow and see what we're up to #McCarthyOnHSN A post shared by Melissa McCarthy (@melissamccarthy) on Jun 7, 2017 at 5:02pm PDT

However, Dr. Axe cautioned that these types of diets aren’t right for everyone.

“People dealing with any of the following health conditions should not attempt the keto diet, especially without being monitored closely by their doctor: gallbladder disease, impaired fat digestion, pancreatitis, kidney disease, impaired liver function, alcoholism, porphyria, gastric bypass surgery for weight loss, and Type 1 diabetes or impaired insulin production,” warned the health expert.

However, it did work when it comes to weight loss both for Melissa and Kim. Hollywood Life noted that by faithfully sticking to her high-protein, low-carb diet, McCarthy shed an impressive 75 pounds and kept off the weight.

[Featured Image by Diane Bondareff/AP Images]