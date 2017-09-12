Angelina Jolie’s Daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Is Compared To A ‘Young Brad Pitt’ Amid Gender Change Allegations

Angelina Jolie attended an event over the weekend with her six children and days after doing so, her oldest biological child, 11-year-old daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, is being compared to her ex-husband, Brad Pitt.

Following their red carpet appearance at the animated film The Breadwinner’s premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival days ago, a report shared a headline about the similarities between Angelina Jolie’s daughter Shiloh and a young Brad Pitt.

On September 11, the Hindustan Times noted that Shiloh Jolie-Pitt showed a “strong resemblance” and noted that the child has reportedly wanted to be a boy since she was very young. The outlet also said that both Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are supportive of their daughter’s alleged desire to be a boy.

As the outlet noted, Angelina Jolie opened up about Shiloh Jolie-Pitt’s desire to be a boy in 2008, telling talk show host Oprah Winfrey that she prefers to be referred to as “John” or “Peter.” She then spoke of Shiloh Jolie-Pitt’s boyish style during an interview with Vanity Fair magazine in 2010.

“[Shiloh Jolie-Pitt] wants to be a boy,” Angelina Jolie said at the time, according to a report by E! News. “So we had to cut her hair. She likes to wear boys’ everything. She thinks she’s one of the brothers.”

Around the same time, Angelina Jolie was accused of turning her daughter into a boy by Life & Style magazine, which shared a headline that read, “Why is Angelina Turning Shiloh into a Boy?”

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been estranged for just under one year. As fans of the couple may recall, Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in September of last year after just two years of marriage.

Together, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt share six kids, 16-year-old Maddox, 13-year-old Pax, 12-year-old Zahara, 11-year-old Shiloh, and 9-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

Following her split from Brad Pitt last year, Angelina Jolie moved herself and her six children to a rental home in Malibu, California, where she remained for several months before purchasing a new home in Los Feliz, California.

Prior to their breakup, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt lived together in Los Feliz and in the months since their split, Pitt has been living at their mansion by himself.

