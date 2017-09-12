‘Y&R’ Spoilers: Jack Wants Phyllis To Spy On Billy, Mariah Is Tired Of Waiting For Devon To Declare His Love

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Wednesday, September 13 reveal that Jack (Peter Bergman) and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) question Brash and Sassy’s latest sales figures from Fenmore’s. They believe that Billy (Jason Thompson) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) are juggling Brash & Sassy sales figures to paint a fairer picture of the dire business and financial situation of the company.

Jack, in particular, suspects that Billy is responsible for what he believes to be fake sales numbers. Phyllis agrees with him. She tells Jack she knows just how determined Billy is to help Victoria’s business survive the difficult times.

Young and the Restless fans know that Phyllis and Jack are partly correct about Billy’s involvement in raising Brash & Sassy’s sales. Billy took it upon himself to hire temporary employees to distribute Fenmore gift cards exclusive to Brash & Sassy product lines. Billy also paid for the gift cards from his own pocket.

Jack Wants Phyllis To Spy For Jabot

Jack wants Phyllis to spy on Brash & Sassy on behalf of Jabot. He wants her to take advantage of her relationship with Billy to get information about how they were able to manipulate Brash & Sassy’s sales numbers. Jack has always wished that Phyllis would help Jabot obtain inside information about Brash & Sassy. However, Phyllis resisted pressure from Jack until the confrontation with Victoria (Amelia Heinle) in an elevator convinced her that she has to work with Jabot to bring down Brash and Sassy.

Cane And Victoria Square Off

After Cane (Daniel Goddard) learns that his daughter, Mattie (Lexie Stevenson), has been skipping classes to see Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) son, Reed (Tristan Lake Leabu), he confronts Reed at Victoria’s house.

He lashes out at Reed and accuses him of being a bad influence on his daughter. He tells Reed that Mattie has always been a good girl who takes her school work seriously. He warns Reed to stay away from Mattie.

Victoria does not take kindly to Cane coming to her house to attack her son. She advises him that he needs to mind his family, especially at a time when he has no job and his family is in a financial tight spot.

Victoria’s Strange Symptoms Resurface

Victoria’s snarky comments only further incense Cane, who now turns his wrath from Reed to Victoria.

Reed watches as the two adults square off in an epic confrontation.

The confrontation escalates quickly, and soon the two move away from the issue about their teenage children to previous issues when Cane was an employee of Brash & Sassy. Cane thinks Victoria is to blame for the Brash & Sassy crisis that led to her decision to fire Cane. However, Victoria thinks it is Cane’s fault.

As Victoria’s anger mounts, she begins to experience ringing in the ears and other disturbing sensations she first experienced after hitting her head during an altercation with Abby (Melissa Ordway). Victoria downplayed the symptoms until she collapsed in an elevator. Doctors ran multiple tests and concluded there was nothing wrong with her and that she would only need to avoid stress.

Y&R spoilers hint that the confrontation between Cane and Victoria will end with a dramatic incident.

Fans will find out what happens next on the Wednesday, September 13 episode of the daytime drama. Will Victoria collapse, or will she launch an attack on Cane?

Mariah Is Tired OF Waiting For Devon To Say “I Love You”

Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, September 13 tease that Mariah (Camryn Grimes) has grown impatient with waiting for Devon (Bryton James) to declare his feelings for her.

She confronts Devon and hints that she wants to know how he feels about their relationship. Mariah probably thinks she does not have to wait on Devon because there is someone else who wants her.

