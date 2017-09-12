Prince Harry Is Excited About Kate Middleton’s Baby News, Could He And Meghan Markle Be Next?

Kate Middleton is officially having baby number three, and Prince Harry couldn’t be happier. Will Middleton’s pregnancy inspire Harry and Meghan Markle to have a baby of their own?

An inside source told Hollywood Life that Harry is thrilled to be an uncle once again. Middleton and Prince William just announced the pregnancy in what might be the most exciting baby news of 2017. While we wait to learn more about the newest member of the royal family, the source claims that Harry is just as overjoyed as William and Middleton.

The new baby will bump Harry further down the line of succession. He is currently fifth in line to take the throne, following Prince Charles, William, George, and Charlotte. Despite the bump, Harry doesn’t mind the fact that he will probably never be the King of England. Instead, he is happy with his royal duties and enjoys being the family’s lovable uncle.

“Quite frankly, the more children that William and Kate have, the less pressure Harry is placed under—but, aside from that, he’s also an amazing uncle and is overjoyed that he will soon have another niece and nephew to spoil,” the insider shared.

While Harry is ecstatic about the baby, People reports that Markle finally opened up about her royal romance. In an interview with Vanity Fair, the Suits star brushed off all the media attention surrounding her relationship with Harry and claims that it is not as complicated as people think. Although the couple has faced a lot of scrutiny in the public eye, Markle says they are just two ordinary people who are very much in love.

What thrilled @MeghanMarkle most about shooting for @VanityFair with @therealpeterlindbergh? The chance to show off her freckles: "He rarely retouches and he believes in such little makeup." Pictured here are three online-exclusive photos from the cover shoot; see them all at the link in bio. A post shared by Vanities (@vfvanities) on Sep 8, 2017 at 5:04pm PDT

Markle revealed that she had been dating Prince Harry for around six months before they went public. The actress insists that little has changed in her life since the news broke. She also said she isn’t defined by the relationship – even if it’s with a member of the royal family. Unfortunately, Markle did not comment on the recent engagement rumors. Harry reportedly proposed during their extended vacation this summer in Africa.

Although Harry and Markle are doing great, she admitted that their romance hasn’t been without challenges. Markle didn’t go into any details about the struggles but says she was surprised how things have changed over the past few months. She also revealed that she doesn’t read any of the stories in the press and relies on friends and family for support.

Tell us! Do you think Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will announce their engagement before the end of the year? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images]