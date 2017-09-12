Reportedly Pregnant Katie Holmes And Jamie Foxx Are Having A Baby Girl, Says Source

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx may have a reason why they decided to make their romance public last week – and that could be her pregnancy. According to a new report, the 38-year-old actress and the 49-year-old actor are excited to welcome a baby girl. She already has an 11-year-old daughter with Tom Cruise named Suri, while her boyfriend has two children from his previous relationships named Corrine and Annalise.

Yahoo! Entertainment reported that Katie is three months pregnant, which means that she may give birth around March of 2018. A source told NW magazine that the brunette actress had always wanted to have another baby because she knew her biological clock was ticking. Her pregnancy is reportedly perfect timing as they’ve finally made their romance public.

“Katie’s always wanted a sibling for Suri and now she’ll have a little sister,” the source said.

Rumors of the Dawson’s Creek alum dating the Annie actor started back in 2013, but they have managed to maintain a low-profile relationship. Holmes and Foxx may have finally gotten tired of hiding, especially now that they are allegedly having a baby, which is why they didn’t care if anyone saw them packing on the PDA in California. According to reports, the lovebirds looked comfortable holding hands in public as they strolled along Malibu Beach.

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx reportedly sent each other voice memos instead of text messages while she was in New York. A source told ET that she can’t help but talk about her boyfriend all day and gush about how much fun she has with him. Their source revealed that a lot of things had changed for the actress. Tom Cruise’s ex-wife used to attend things as an obligation, probably because Suri was still younger then, but now she is reportedly having more fun.

“She was a homebody,” the insider said. “It’s great to see her out and having fun, and I bet Jamie has played a big part in that.”

After Katie Holmes got divorced from Tom Cruise, she reportedly stayed away from the spotlight to focus on her daughter and do more indie projects. It’s been years since the Kennedys star ended her marriage to the 55-year-old actor, and sources think that she deserves to be happy.

According to an insider, she doesn’t care who knows what’s going on with her and Jamie. She’s letting down her guard and being more open. One of the photographers who took their PDA pictures claimed that they could not keep up with her. The mother of one was also not hiding from them anymore, which was out of her character.

