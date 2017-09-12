‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry’s New Baby Daddy Is Better Than Javi Marroquin And Jo Rivera?

On last night’s new episode of Teen Mom 2, Kailyn Lowry slammed her oldest children’s fathers, Jo Rivera and Javi Marroquin, and claimed that her ex-boyfriend, Chris Lopez, would be a better baby daddy to her third child.

According to a recap shared by Hollywood Life on September 11, tensions between Kailyn Lowry and former husband Javi Marroquin grew after she was forced to take 7-year-old Isaac and 3-year-old Lincoln with her to school due to Marroquin’s vehicle being too small for their trade-off.

As fans may have seen, Kailyn Lowry struggled to concentrate after bringing her kids to school as they argued with one another and later became rowdy and distracting.

During another scene, things between Kailyn Lowry and Jo Rivera took a turn for the worse when Rivera asked to see his son. Although Lowry didn’t appear to have a reason behind her decision to keep Isaac with her, she shot Rivera down and he revealed plans to file court documents in hopes of getting more time with his son.

Following her disputes with Javi Marroquin and Jo Rivera, Kailyn Lowry was seen talking to a producer and revealing that despite the end of their romantic relationship, she believed she and Chris Lopez would have a much better co-parenting relationship than the ones she has with her exes.

Kailyn Lowry also said Chris Lopez would never come after her for child support.

As for Kailyn Lowry’s own thoughts on child support, an insider recently spoke to Hollywood Life and claimed the reality star wasn’t yet considering filing for financial help from Chris Lopez. As the source explained, Lowry doesn’t want to push her luck with Lopez and hopes to keep things civil between them — at least for now.

According to the report, Kailyn Lowry is focused on maintaining a healthy relationship with Chris Lopez for the sake of their son and doesn’t want to scare him away by demanding support, especially considering she doesn’t actually need the help at this point in time.

