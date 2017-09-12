Braun Strowman Demonstrates How To Win Big By Losing On WWE ‘Monday Night Raw’

Forget Roman Reigns, for many people Braun Strowman is fast becoming the star attraction on WWE network’s Monday Night Raw. The Raw exclusive No Mercy PPV is coming up in less than two weeks, so as you would expect, last night’s Monday Night Raw was full of drama designed to boost subscriber numbers for that event. We saw John Cena go nose to nose with Roman Reigns once again. Cena won the verbal battle again by suggesting that Reigns had almost lost the night’s opening match with Jason Jordan.

No one can accuse the WWE of not pushing Jordan, the rookie faced Cena in the opening match of last week’s Monday Night Raw. Cena may have come out on top of the verbal match with Reigns, but he was totally destroyed by Braun Strowman later in the evening. Strowman destroyed Cena so thoroughly that the Inquirer describes him as “the ruler of the world.”

Strowman did not just beat Cena, he obliterated him with a display of power that justifies his reputation as the “Monster Among Men.” Cena did manage to send Strowman out of the ring with an Attitude Adjustment, but that is where Cena’s troubles really began. Strowman smashed Cena in the face with a set of steel steps, and he then ended the match by smashing Cena onto the steps with a Running Powerslam.

Cena was a beaten man, but ironically he won the match when Strowman was disqualified. Nonetheless, Braun Strowman had shown the Monday Night Raw crowd how to win by losing.

Strowman Destroyed Brock Lesnar To Showcase Their ‘No Mercy’ Battle

Strowman’s destruction of John Cena was not his only highlight on Monday Night Raw. Sportskeeda reports that Monday Night Raw scored “a home run” with the promo for Lesnar vs. Strowman at No Mercy.

The segment began with Paul Heyman describing Strowman as the biggest threat to Lesnar since the “Beast Incarnate” ended the Undertaker’s streak at WrestleMania 30. Strowman laid Lesnar out with a running power slam before taking Lesnar’s Universal Championship belt and holding it aloft.

You can’t help but feel that Lesnar is being set up as the underdog for the championship match with Strowman at No Mercy. If the WWE stays true to form, that probably means that Lesnar will retain his title. Even if that proves to be the case, we can expect Strowman to give another demonstration on how to win by losing.

[Featured Image by WWE]