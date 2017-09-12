‘Bachelor In Paradise’: Lacey Mark Is ABC’s Unlikely New Queen After She Calls Out Daniel Maguire For His Lies

Bachelor in Paradise was a revolving door of familiar (and sometimes forgettable) faces, but fans of the ABC reality franchise will never forget Lacey Mark. Lacey went from a short-timer on Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor (seriously, blink and you missed her), to possible Bachelorette material after she called out Daniel Maguire for playing her in Paradise.

Lacey fell hard for Daniel during their short stint at the Mexican resort that serves as the location for ABC’s summertime spinoff, and by the time it came to Fantasy Suite time, they were one of only three couples that opted to try to make their relationship a go in the real world.

Ahead of their overnight date, Lacey told Daniel, “I am falling for you, and it’s terrifying. It scares me a little bit.” Maguire replied, “That makes me feel quite good. As the days have gone by, I’m starting to fall for you.”

Daniel even went so far as to tell Lacey that he wanted to leave Bachelor in Paradise as a couple, saying he was ready for a committed relationship with her despite the fact that she lives in New York and he lives in Canada.

“I don’t want you going back to New York this week and dating anyone,” Daniel told Lacey. “We definitely should be in a relationship.”

Daniel even said he was ready to change his Facebook status to “in a relationship” with Lacey Mark.

Fast forward two months to the taped Bachelor in Paradise after-show where it’s clear that Daniel Maguire and Lacey Mark are done for good. Not only did Lacey tell the world that Daniel lied to her about his feelings, she revealed he did it as soon as they got off camera.

“I asked him about it, and that’s when he told me the truth,” Lacey revealed, according to ET.

When Lacey later invited Daniel to New York to spend time with her, she revealed that he spent only one hour alone with her and instead spent all of his time with fellow Bachelor in Paradise alum Vinny Ventiera. Lacey said if Daniel loved her as much as he loved Vinny Ventiera, it would be a whole different story.

Lacey Mark claims Daniel just strung her along long enough to keep himself on Bachelor in Paradise until the end of the show. Lacey also threw shade at Daniel by reminding him that he’s 32-years-old and is still doing reality TV dating shows.

Daniel tried to defend himself in front of the Bachelor in Paradise after-show audience, saying he told Lacey they should “play it by ear” with a real-life relationship.

That prompted show host Chris Harrison to produce damning video evidence. Harrison whipped out a clip from the morning after Lacey and Daniel’s overnight date, which showed the Canadian model talking to a producer and revealing that she liked him more than he liked her. Maguire was also caught saying he’d “never change” his Facebook status to “in a relationship” with Lacey’ even though he told her he would. Busted!

Bachelor in Paradise fans took to Twitter to support Lacey Mark. While some fans admitted they barely remembered her from Nick Viall’s Bachelor season, Bachelor Nation is now rooting for Lacey to find a man who is worthy of her.

#BachelorInParadiseFinale Wow, Daniel really is scum not wanting to change his Facebook status. Lacey deserves better glad she saw that. — ☆LJ™☆ (@Linda77J) September 12, 2017

So proud of Lacey for slaying Daniel on the stage tonight. #BachelorInParadise #byedaniel — Jessica Kurtzman (@msjessicadevon) September 12, 2017

Lacey shading Daniel so well go girl #BachelorInParadise — G a b b y (@xxjonaslovato) September 12, 2017

Lacey rolled up to the #BachelorInParadiseFinale ready to drag Daniel and she did not disappoint — Meghan Hemelt (@MeghanHemelt) September 12, 2017

I couldn't remember @laceymmark's name all season and now she's my queen #bachelorinparadise — suzanne zuppello (@suppello) September 12, 2017

@laceymmark you are a QUEEN i hope you find true love ❤ you didn't deserve that — anj 🙂 (@camillasgreys) September 12, 2017

The way @laceymmark just told Dan & every other dbag off just made this show tonight all the better. NEW FAVORITE. #BachelorinParadise #BIP — Katherine Grant (@kmarieg4) September 12, 2017

Of course, Bachelor in Paradise fans may have had an inkling that Lacey and Daniel were done even before the after-show aired. Maguire and Ventiera recently appeared on the reality show Millionaire Matchmaker, where Patti Stanger roasted them for their bad dating behavior. The Millionaire Matchmaker episode aired during the Bachelor In Paradise season, so it seems Daniel has been single and ready to mingle for a while now.

Take a look at Daniel Maguire’s awkward Bachelor in Paradise encounter with Lacey Mark below.

[Featured Image by Paul Hebert/ABC]