Sharon Osbourne Clarifies ‘Ho’ And Feminism Statement About Kim Kardashian Following ‘KUWTK’ Star’s Response

Sharon Osbourne has clarified her recent statements about Kim Kardashian and feminism, specifically the part where she called the KUWTK star a “ho” for taking naked selfies, People reports.

Last week, Osbourne told the Telegraph in an interview that Ms. Kardashian shouldn’t presume to call herself a feminist for always showing off her body, saying pointedly that it’s not feminism, it’s “being a ho.”

Kim Kardashian was quick to respond to Osbourne’s scathing statement, calling it “ridiculous” and “really stupid.” She explained that she never posted naked selfies in the name of feminism and had never claimed that she did so. She also stated that she posts nude photos on a regular basis because she feels proud to have lost “all this baby weight” and it makes her feel powerful.

Before long, Kardashian posted another nude photo of herself on Twitter. While her caption never made mention of Osbourne’s disparaging statements about her, many speculated that she did it to make her point clear.

Kim’s response has apparently reached Sharon Osbourne, who in response told her The Talk co-hosts Monday morning that she was “misquoted” in the Telegraph interview. In clarifying her previous statements, Osbourne even praised Kardashian for being a “strong, grounded woman.”

“[The interviewer] asked my opinion and I gave it,” Osbourne said. “It wasn’t rude. She poses nude, she’s very sexual in her clothes, and even her everyday clothes, it’s very sexual.”

“Whatever she does she’s showing her body, which shows she’s a strong, grounded woman and she’s not ashamed of her body,” she added.

“And that’s great, but people have been doing that since day one and people have been stripping and whatever since day one. It doesn’t make you a feminist, it makes you someone who is a strong person, and confident with their body and wants to show it. But, that’s not a feminist.”

“It got misquoted when it came out — my response – and then Kim came back and said, ‘I never said I was a feminist,'” she added.

Co-host Sara Gilmer then asked Sharon, “You never said she was a ho?” to which all co-hosts erupted in laughter while Osbourne shook her head.

As for Kim Kardashian, the way she views herself in regards to feminism has evolved. In a cover story for Harper’s Bazaar Arabia, the beauty mogul said she views herself a feminist “in her soul,” but has decided to do away with “labels to make me feel or know what I am inside.”

In 2015, Kim Kardashian told Time that the revealing images she shared in her book Selfish were “purposeful self-objectification.” She said that taking her clothes off makes her feel powerful because it gives her control to put out what she wants, which in turn takes away the control of objectification away from the media.

