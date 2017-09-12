Kristen Stewart is famous for working with French directors. Now just like her, Robert Pattinson has also signed on to work with a French movie director for the sci-fi film High Life.

The Good Time movie star, who is in a serious relationship with FKA Twigs, was earlier speculated to share screen space with Kristen Stewart in a Twilight movie reboot, but with the latest project, it looks like the fifth Twilight film will never get to see the light of the day.

After winning hearts and applauses for her performance as Bella Swan in the Twilight movie saga, Kristen Stewart started to work with different acclaimed directors. Her most recent Personal Shopper and Clouds of Sils Maria not only made her famous in the European film industry but also made her win many awards.

According to recent reports, her ex-boyfriend Robert Pattinson has also agreed to work with a renowned French movie director.

Robert Pattinson will be co-starring in the English language feature-length debut film High Life from French film director Claire Denis. The British actor will be seen playing the lead role of Monte and will share screen space with André Benjamin, better known as one-half of OutKast aka André 3000.

High Life marks the first time collaboration of Pattinson with André. During Pattinson’s recent W Magazine cover story, he hinted about the said project.

“I’m finally doing this movie with Claire Denis in the summer. She is just one of my heroes. It’s taken three years to get together. I met her over three years ago. I just wanted to work with her. And the meeting went surprisingly well. It’s in English. But I think it’s her first fully-English movie. It’s a sci-fi movie, but it’s incredibly strange in lots of ways and difficult and not that cheap.”

High Life is an upcoming sci-fi adventure drama film written and directed by Claire Denis. The plot of the film will follow a group of different criminals who are tricked into believing they will be freed if they willingly participate in a mission to travel on a spaceship which is heading towards a black hole to find an alternate energy source. During their exploration mission, the prisoners will also be sexually experimented on by the scientists, creating some unforeseen events.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that director Claire Denis had the idea for the project for 15 years.

“I had a screenplay which was naturally in English because the story takes place in space and, I don’t know why, but for me, people speak English – or Russian or Chinese – but definitely not French in space,” she said during her interview with IndieWire.

Denis first wanted Essential Killing’s movie star Vincent Gallo to portray the lead role of Monte. Later on, she wrote the entire screenplay keeping Philip Seymour Hoffman in mind but due to his untimely death, she kept the project on hold for a while. The project caught the attention of Twilight saga actor Pattinson and according to Denis, no one can replace Philip Seymour Hoffman but Pattinson is very enigmatic and has a powerful presence.

The principal photography of High Life started in August in Cologne, Germany, and it will also feature Nymphomaniac star Mia Goth, The English Patient’s star Juliette Binoche, and Valerian’s star Claire Tran. The sci-fi film is likely to release in the latter part of 2018.

