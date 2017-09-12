‘Homeland’ Season 7 Spoilers: Quinn’s Death To Cause Carrie To Leave President Keane’s Team?

While fans of Showtime’s political drama still have a long wait to endure before Homeland Season 7 arrives next year, exciting speculations on the upcoming season’s plot are already doing their rounds. One such plot twist is the possible rift between Claire Danes’ Carrie Mathison and Elizabeth Marvel’s President Keane.

The latest speculation is based on the revelation of Homeland’s creator Alex Ganza who confirmed that Carrie will be back to her CIA post. Given this scenario, Carrie will likely leave her position as President Keane’s senior adviser, a move that will not please the president, according to IBTimes.

But there could be a deeper reason for Carrie’s possible resentment of President Keane. Back in Season 6, she had to endure the devastating effects of losing someone close to her, the death of her colleague Peter Quinn (Rupert Friend). Of course, it is not really the president’s fault but it can’t be denied either that Peter died to save her life. As such, Carrie might hold some form of grudge against her boss for the incident, a reason that could explain her decision to leave her post.

At the moment, it is not yet confirmed if Carrie will indeed leave President Keane’s team should she eventually decide to join the intelligence business. What is confirmed, however, is that Carrie’s days in New York are already over.

Great evening welcoming Claire Danes and Homeland to RVA for Season 7. Thanks to the Ultimate Host @GovernorVA!! #RVA #Homeland #LoveVa pic.twitter.com/LfcnEPlz9F — Chris Canfield (@wv2rva) September 9, 2017

According to TV Line, Homeland Season 7 will still be set in the U.S. However, production for the upcoming season will be relocated from New York to Virginia, as confirmed by its showrunner/exec producer Alex Gansa in a statement.

“We’re thrilled to bring the production of Homeland to the great state of Virginia. Its cities and neighborhoods and people will surely provide a rich backdrop for our story, and we, in turn, aim to provide a small but hopefully significant boost to the local economy.”

The production’s relocation seems to support speculations on Carrie severing her ties with President Keane. The CIA is, of course, headquartered in Langley, Virginia, and the production team’s move hints that the upcoming season would focus on Carrie’s life back at the agency.

But that does not mean that the president will be out of the picture. In fact, the two women will likely run into each other as actor Elizabeth Marvel is already confirmed to reprise her role as President Keane.

While an exact date is yet to be announced, Homeland Season 7 is expected to premiere sometime in 2018.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]