‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Juliet Is Having Cane’s Baby – No Paternity Issues, Reed Only Wants Love

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Tuesday, September 12, reveal several residents of Genoa City tackling business, family, and romance issues affecting their lives.

Reed Only Wants To Make Love With Mattie

Reed (Tristan Lake Leabu) asks Mattie (Lexie Stevenson) over for some time alone. Mattie tells Reed that Hilary (Mishael Morgan) knows they are seeing each other secretly. She appears concerned, but Reed doesn’t seem to care. He is only interested in making out with Mattie.

Cane Wants His Family Back

Meanwhile, Cane (Daniel Goddard) has a heated conversation with Neil (Kristoff St. John). Although Neil is pessimistic about the chances of Cane making up with Lily (Christel Khalil), Cane insists, perhaps too vehemently, that there is still hope for his marriage. Neil’s pessimism irks him, but viewers can understand Neil’s perspective. Juliet’s (Laur Allen) baby doesn’t help matters.

Juliet Is Having Cane’s Baby — No Paternity Issues

Executive producer Mal Young recently hinted that he wanted to avoid paternity switches and issues such as DNA test changes or swaps in the subsequent storyline because they have been overused lately. Practically every character in Y&R has been involved directly or indirectly in a paternity swap palaver.

Thus, contrary to recent speculation that Juliet’s baby’s DNA test results might have been tampered with, Juliet is actually having Cane’s baby and there will be no issues about the paternity of the baby.

Mal Young said, specifically, that the paternity of Juliet’s baby is a settled matter and that there is currently no plan to revisit the issue.

Hilary Is Optimistic About Cane’s Chances

After his tense conversation with Neil, Cane meets Hilary who offers a more optimistic take on his chances with Lily. Hilary encourages Cane to put more effort into winning Lily back.

However, Y&R fans will understand Hilary’s motivation. Since Jordan (Darnell Kirkwood) broke up with Hilary, she has been trying to win him back. Hilary believes that her chances of winning Jordan back will be enhanced if Cane and Lily get back together.

Mattie Is Skipping Classes

Cane receives a phone call while he is talking to Hilary. He learns that Mattie has been skipping classes.

Y&R spoilers reveal that Mattie has been skipping classes lately to be with Reed. The issue will cause Cane serious concern and force him to confront Victoria.

Neil Sends Ashley A File On Graham

Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Ravi (Abhi Sinha) review a file containing information about Graham (Max Shippee) that they obtained from Neil. The file shows that Graham held an executive position at Mergeron although he is an actor with no previous business experience.

Ashley wonders why Dina (Marla Adams) appointed an actor with no business background as an executive.

Jack Interrogates Dina

Meanwhile, Jack (Peter Bergman) confronts Dina and warns her to stop granting Graham access to Jabot files. He wants Dina to tell him why she entrusts Graham with her personal and business affairs.

Dina tells him that Graham helped in the past to prevent leaks of company secrets and that he has been loyal to her. She argues that she owes Graham and that she is helping him because he has no family and has a troubled past.

Phyllis Takes On Victoria

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Tuesday, September 12, state that Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) resolves to challenge Victoria (Amelia Heinle) for Billy’s (Jason Thompson) attention. She confides in Hilary, saying that she plans to take the fight to Victoria.

Later at Jabot, Phyllis looks at the latest Brash & Sassy sales figures from Fenmore’s. She is puzzled to see that Brash & Sassy sales have gone up dramatically. She suspects that Brash & Sassy is manipulating sales figures.

Victoria And Billy Plot Next Step For Brash & Sassy

At Brash & Sassy, Billy and Victoria discuss business strategy going forward. The sudden dramatic increase in Brash & Sassy sales that Phyllis noticed is due to Billy hiring temps to distribute Fenmore’s gift cards exclusive to Brash & Sassy product lines. Billy paid for the cards with his own money.

Earlier, Billy and Victoria prepared their son, Johnny (Holden And Ryan Hare), for school He appeared nervous about going to school. Billy and Victoria tried to reassure him.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]