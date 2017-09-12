WWE News: Brock Lesnar Will Miss A Major WWE Event In October

Brock Lesnar is the biggest draw WWE has under contract. Paul Heyman was correct to sell his matches as must see and can’t miss. The WWE Universe doesn’t like Brock disappearing with the WWE Universal Title for months at a time. However, that is the one complaint most fans have about him because whenever he is on WWE television, most people are on the edge of their seats waiting to see what The Beast will do next.

Later this month, Brock Lesnar will defend the WWE Universal Championship against Braun Strowman. It is a matchup the fans have been wanting to see for many months now. At WWE No Mercy, Braun vs. Brock is expected to be a heavyweight fight of epic proportions. There is a lot of speculation about how the match will end. It seems that no matter the winner, it could be the last time we see The Beast for quite some time.

It’s being reported that Brock Lesnar isn’t advertised for WWE TLC in October. As of this writing, John Cena isn’t being advertised for the PPV either. WWE officials will have to figure out the card without two of their biggest draws. For Lesnar, it’s not the first PPV that he has missed as the Universal Champion, but it’s a surprise to many since the event will take place in Minneapolis, Minnesota, which is Brock’s hometown.

The hometown crowd won’t be happy to learn that Brock Lesnar won’t be performing or even appearing on the show. It’s also being rumored that Lesnar won’t be appearing on WWE programming again for the rest of 2017 after WWE No Mercy later this month. A lot of fans may be disappointed, but Brock missing a huge gimmick PPV like WWE TLC makes some sense considering he would probably turn down a TLC match.

Behind the scenes, Paul Heyman has been hands on with Brock’s booking to the point where a lot of people backstage have tension with Lesnar’s advocate. A gimmick match like TLC wouldn’t happen, so it makes a lot of sense to give him some time off and return fresh for WrestleMania season. The immediate question is if Brock Lesnar will be holding the WWE Universal Championship after WWE No Mercy in a few weeks.

[Featured Image by WWE]