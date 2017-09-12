Jennifer Aniston Forgives Brad Pitt After Angelina Jolie Divorce

Brad Pitt is on a mission to correct his wrongs following his split from Angelina Jolie. The Fight Club actor recently apologized to Jennifer Aniston for leaving her for the Girl, Interrupted actress.

Celebrity Insider reports that the Just Go with It actress has accepted Brad’s apology and wants to be his good friend for a lifetime.

Friends star Jennifer Aniston met Brad Pitt in 1998 and married in a private ceremony in Malibu in July of 2000. Things were going well until Jennifer and Brad announced that they were separating their ways. The Hollywood couple filed for divorce in March of 2005, and the Horrible Bosses star cited irreconcilable differences.

Despite media reports that Brad Pitt was secretly dating his Mr. & Mrs. Smith co-star, the actor said in an interview that he and Jennifer had maintained a very good relationship. They have been a big part of each other’s lives, and things cannot be forgotten completely.

Earlier this month, the Ocean’s Thirteen star reportedly approached the Marley & Me actress and said sorry for everything he had put her through. Brad Pitt has been going through tough times since his separation from the A Mighty Heart star, which was sparked by his alcohol abuse and drunken arguments with Maddox and a few friends on a flight from France to Los Angeles.

An insider revealed that he was determined to apologize for his bad behavior and rudeness, and all the hurt feelings Jennifer had suppressed for years came flooding to the surface.

On the other hand, Angelina Jolie is trying to get back to her normal life. According to Daily Mail, the Changeling star and her kids attended the premiere of The Breadwinner in Toronto. Proving she can do everything alone, Jolie walked the red carpet at the Toronto International Film Festival and looked stylish with her six children in tow.

As of now, Aniston is happy with director and actor Justin Theroux. They started dating each other in May of 2011 and purchased a home in Los Angeles in January of 2012. The Horrible Bosses actress and the Mulholland Drive actor tied the knot in August of 2015, and there is no chance for Brad Pitt to get back with Jennifer Aniston. However, she has reportedly accepted his apology and asked him to focus on his career.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]