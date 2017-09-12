‘Alaskan Bush People’ Update: Ami Brown Reportedly Finished With Chemotherapy Treatment

Ami Brown may finally be seeing a tiny ray of hope amid her long and agonizing battle with advanced lung cancer. According to fan reports, the Alaskan Bush People matriarch has now completed the first round of her chemotherapy sessions.

As seen on the last season of their family’s reality documentary show, Ami Brown was first diagnosed with stage 3B lung cancer, which later reportedly progressed to the terminal stage 4. Oncologists at UCLA recommended weeks of radiation and chemotherapy as part of her treatment plan.

While Ami’s actual treatment wasn’t shown in Alaskan Bush People, she has apparently followed her doctors’ orders religiously. She has been spotted several times by fans in the Los Angeles area. Her husband Billy Brown and their children have also reportedly stayed close to Ami during her hospital confinement.

Now, the Brown family can take a momentary breather from stressful hospital trips. According to the Facebook fan page, Alaskan Bush People Exposed, Ami Brown is done with her chemotherapy treatments “for now.” This is definitely a relief for the 53-year-old reality star because chemotherapy is known to be very arduous, and not to mention, physically exhausting. In fact, Ami went from being a healthy woman of 128 lbs. to a frail patient of 89 lbs. in a matter of a few months.

"She's the foundation the house is built on." #AlaskanBushPeople pic.twitter.com/0dhDwWoRXE — Alaskan Bush People (@AlaskanBushPPL) June 22, 2017

In their last interview with People, Billy and Ami acknowledged that they have been given a grim 3 percent chance of survival. Still, the Alaskan Bush People mother of seven remained optimistic.

“I realized early into this that it’s very easy to want to give up and just die. And on the pessimist side, it could be my last days. But I have the will to fight.”

Meanwhile, Ami finishing her chemotherapy treatments means that the Brown family can now focus on different, normal things. Billy Brown has already announced his plans of relocating his family to a 40-acre ranch in Colorado after they left the Alaskan wilderness. The family is said to be preparing to film again for a brand new season of Alaskan Bush People.

However, fans may be disappointed to know that the Brown family will not be complete in the show’s next season. Billy and Ami’s three sons–Bam Bam, Gabe, and Noah–may not be appearing on Alaskan Bush People Season 8. Bam Bam Brown, 33, has long left the show and is believed to be staying with his girlfriend. During last season’s finale episode, Noah, 24, expressed his desire to stay in Alaska and work as a local sheriff. Gabe, 28, was rarely seen last season and is rumored to be quitting the show as well.

A major change could be coming to Browntown tonight! https://t.co/5KQrF8auls pic.twitter.com/LaZ7N0atYD — Alaskan Bush People (@AlaskanBushPPL) February 2, 2017

Ami’s fight against stage 4 cancer is certainly far from over, but successfully finishing a round of chemotherapy is good news in itself. Now, Alaskan Bush People fans can only wait for further updates on how Ami’s body has responded to the medicine and wish her a positive outcome.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]