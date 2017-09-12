How Mark Hamill Accidentally Became A Fan Of A UK Football Team

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill isn’t shy about using Twitter. The affable man behind Luke Skywalker is always ready to “like” a message from a fan or acknowledge words of support from his millions of followers.

Late last week, however, his agreeable nature led to a minor misunderstanding.

Asked if he was a fan of “wolves,” Hamill, who apparently likes the furry kind that live in the wilderness, responded with a “like.”

But the reference to “wolves” was actually to a football team, the Wolverhampton Wanderers FC. According to the BBC, the club was more than happy to take the supposed endorsement from the Last Jedi star.

“We sent a tweet to Mark, who replied to confirm that he has indeed now pledged his allegiance to Wolves – clearly he is a good judge! “There is always room in the Wolf Pack for The Last Jedi, and there is the open invitation for Mark to attend a fixture at Molineux should his Landspeeder ever be passing.”

Although Hamill clarified the misunderstanding on Twitter, he seemed to take the confusion with good humor.

3 days ago a tweet asked me if I was a wolves fan-I”liked”it thinking they meant the animal-Now they’re my favorite team I’d never heard of. https://t.co/RhraZt8faD — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) September 10, 2017

The Guardian reported that Hamill was now a fan of the team because they “made me feel like family.” There’s no word, yet, as to whether Hamill will accept the team’s invitation to pilot his Landspeeder to the field and take in a match.

Landspeeder, by the way, is a reference to Skywalker’s vehicle in the 1977 Star Wars movie. The uninitiated or fans of Star Wars trivia may want to check out the article on Jalopnik from December, 2015, that gives a detailed primer on the mode of transportation.

On Monday, Hamill again took to social media to marvel at how the “wolves” exchange had increased his following on Twitter. He joked that he should participate in such conversations more often.

I gain 5K+followers in ONE DAY?! Note to self-Reveal fondness for wildlife & ignorance of British football much more often. #MisinformedMark pic.twitter.com/r5FDGydgtJ — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) September 11, 2017

Hamill shouldn’t need any help getting more Twitter followers, as he’s only a few months away from the release of the new Star Wars film. Star Wars: The Last Jedi is the direct sequel to 2015’s The Force Awakens. Fans of that film will remember Hamill only appeared in its final scene, as Daisy Ridley’s Rey approached him on a mountaintop, holding a lightsaber.

According to Screen Rant, among the confirmed rumors about the new film are that Skywalker, who’s been searching for the Jedi temple, isn’t too happy to see Rey. The new movie will address the burning question left over from The Force Awakens: Rey’s parentage.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi opens on December 15, 2017. As for the Wolverhampton Wanderers, their next match is against Bristol City on September 12.

[Featured image by Joshua Sudock/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images]