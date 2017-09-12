Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian’s drama continues, this time with the L.A. County Dept. of Children and Family Services stepping in.

It’s no secret that Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian haven’t always had the most amicable relationship even before the controversial revenge porn. The former couple has been in an on-and-off romance, with many claiming it to be “toxic” and “unhealthy.”

Since Kardashian’s infamous social media meltdown and Blac Chyna’s restraining order against him, they have officially called it quits for good and started living their own separate lives.

The Rob & Chyna stars, who welcomed their daughter Dream last year, are now co-parenting like a pro. However, new reports revealed that authorities are concerned about the tot’s well-being.

In an exclusive report by TMZ, it has been revealed that the L.A. County Dept. of Children and Family Services (DCFS) is stepping into Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian’s current situation to ensure that little Dream is protected.

According to the gossip outlet, the DCFS has gone to the L.A. County Dependency Court in order to have a judge determine if the 10-month-old baby is in a safe environment.

The site also added that the DCFS has started an investigation into Blac Chyna’s alleged drug abuse before her split with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

Although the status of the case is yet to be revealed, official documents suggest that the matter is linked to the restraining order that the voluptuous beauty filed against the Arthur George owner in July.

It can be recalled that Blac Chyna accused Rob Kardashian of domestic abuse and violating revenge porn laws after he uploaded her nude photos and slammed her with sexually explicit rants.

???? A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Sep 9, 2017 at 10:02pm PDT

Meanwhile, People reported that Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna haven’t reached a custody agreement over Dream and are scheduled to meet in court for another hearing on September 18.

According to the news site, Rob “very much resents” his former fiancée but decided to keep quiet for the sake of their child.

“Rob very much resents Chyna. He thinks she is evil. But for his daughter’s sake, he plans on staying calm.”

Dreaming ☁️ A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jun 10, 2017 at 8:05pm PDT

The outlet also noted that Rob has been listening to his family’s advice and lawyer’s instructions to behave. Apparently, the sock designer has been told not to get into any trouble until he and Blac Chyna reached an agreement.

“[Rob was] basically told to shut up and lay low until he and Chyna come to an agreement. There have been concerns that he will lose custody.”

There were also claims that Rob continues to struggle with his weight and depression but is doing everything necessary for the sake of Dream.

“He loves spending time with her. He always misses Dream when she is with Chyna.”

So far, Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian have yet to comment on the DCFS’ alleged investigation regarding Dream’s safety.

[Featured Images by gotpap/Vantage News/AP Images]