‘Dance Moms’: Maddie Ziegler Fears Connection With Abby Lee Miller Might Ruin Blossoming Career?

Maddie Ziegler has already added actress, model, and businesswoman to her impressive resume, but the popular teen will always be known as that young dancer from Dance Moms. Although the Lifetime show and her mentor, Abby Lee Miller, helped her catapult to stardom, the 14-year-old is now ready to put her stint on the series behind her and she wants nothing to do with her former teacher at all.

Maddie Ziegler and her younger sister, Mackenzie, left Dance Moms in Season 6 to seek for greener pastures. After her mega-successful collaboration with Australian superstar Sia, a lot of opportunities were waiting for the former Abby Lee Dance Company (ALDC) Elite Competition member in Hollywood.

It was only a matter of time when the young dancer became one of the most sought after stars of her generation. Now that her career is taking off, Maddie Ziegler does not need anything negative to pull her down.

Since Dance Moms and Abby Lee Miller will always be linked to Maddie Ziegler’s name, The Book of Henry actress is trying her best not to say much about the show and mostly about her former mentor, who is currently serving a 366-day jail time.

It’s no secret that the 50-year-old dance teacher and choreographer is the one who paved the way for Maddie Ziegler to reach her goal. However, Abby Lee Miller is dealing with a lot of bad press right now after her infamous fraud and money laundering cases.

With these negativities surrounding the Dance Moms teacher, Maddie Ziegler is possibly trying to save her career from being tarnished by pulling herself out of Abby Lee Miller’s mess.

Maddie Ziegler has previously revealed in an interview that she and Abby Lee Miller don’t talk anymore. When asked whether she was surprised by her mentor’s shocking legal battles, the former Dance Moms star just simply replied, “I don’t really think I have anything to say about her.”

This is definitely not the first time that Maddie Ziegler dissed Abby Lee Miller in an interview. The young star has previously shared that she was so happy after leaving Dance Moms. The Ballerina star noted that being on the Lifetime show was so stressful and the pressure of winning all the time was too much for her young self to handle.

Abby Lee Miller has always made it clear that Maddie Ziegler was her number one student. Although the other moms on the show were protesting because of the mentor’s unfair treatment, Maddie revealed that it wasn’t all rainbows and butterflies being the favorite.

