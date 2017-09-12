‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8 Leaked Script: Will Tormund Get To ‘Make Monster Babies’ With Brienne Of Tarth?

Several versions of the Game of Thrones Season 8 leaked script emerged online that explained what will happen with the show’s fan-favorite love teams, including the imaginary romance between Tormund Giantsbane and Brienne of Tarth.

HBO’s highest-grossing TV series has become home to several popular love stories with varying twists: aunt and nephew hooking up without any knowledge of their blood relation, a slave girl and a castrated soldier having sex in the most feminist way, and a Wildling imagining romance with a brute, sword-wielding lady.

While all of these relationships are definitely worth watching out for, this article is dedicated purely to the last one as the Game of Thrones Season 8 leaked script continues to circulate and actor Kristofer Hivju finally speaks up about his character’s fate after that cliffhanger scene in the Season 7 finale.

Warning: This article contains details of previous episodes and possible spoilers for the upcoming final season of the Game of Thrones.

Speaking to Digital Spy, the actor, who portrays Tormund Gianstbane, revealed what he thought happened to his character after viewers saw him on top of the Wall while the Night King and his icy wight dragon Viserion destroyed it.

When asked whether or not his character is still alive, Hivju admitted that even he is in the dark about Tormund’s fate. He then went on to ponder about it.

“Somehow, I don’t believe it. Somehow, it looks like it’s a fall you can’t survive,” he said.

Enjoy the episode to night! Longest ep ever, last one this season! Photo: #helensloan #got7 A post shared by Kristofer Hivju (@khivju) on Aug 27, 2017 at 1:06pm PDT

“But people have asked me if characters like Beric and Tormund die, why wouldn’t they show that? And then, in another way, it’s a horrible way to end a season, by killing two people and showing that death. So, they kept it in the air. But still, I don’t know! He may be dead.”

But if the alleged Game of Thrones Season 8 leaked script previously reported by the Inquisitr is to be believed, Hivju’s character would indeed survive the White Walkers’ attack on the Wall—at least, until he joins the battle at Winterfell.

To bring those who have just tuned in up to speed with Inquisitr’s latest GoT reports, a spoiler leaked on Facebook suggested that Tormund Giantsbane will survive the Season 7 finale and will join Gendry on a trip to Winterfell to warn the others that the Great War has begun.

From there, Tormund will be fighting alongside his comrades composed of the Unsullied, the Dothraki horde, the Northerners, the King in the North, the Mother of Dragons, and even the apple of his eye, Brienne of Tarth, against the undead army.

Unfortunately, two versions of the alleged Game of Thrones Season 8 leaked script featured by the Inquisitr revealed that Tormund is among the first to bite the dust.

While he did come out as a hero in the leaked details shared by fans on Facebook after he tried to save Daenerys Targaryen from the Night King, he became a wight in the process, forcing his comrades to end him.

In the Game of Thrones Season 8 leaked script for the pilot episode shared over Reddit, Tormund is killed off by White Walkers before he could even get anywhere with Brienne, who survived the initial attack on Winterfell as far as the second episode of the final season is concerned.

Either way, both versions of the Game of Thrones Season 8 leaked script put Tormund on the death toll which means he will have no chance to make great, big “monster babies” with the tall and blonde beauty he had set his eyes on.

Despite this, fans are still hoping that Tormund will somehow survive it all to “make babies with her,” as he so adorably told The Hound in the Season 7 episode “Eastwatch.”

If tormund dies before making monster babies with brienne, I RIOT #GameOfThrones — Tahir (@tahir_mohammad_) September 1, 2017

I hope my homie Tormund is okay cause he still need to make babies with Brienne #GameOfThronesFinale #Tormund #brienneoftarth pic.twitter.com/FfHw4eAf6o — Leila (@_yoisdatleila_) September 1, 2017

THIS THREAD THO BRIENNE AND TORMUND FOREVER!!!! https://t.co/3xou9Rsfhh — Antje (@amiasmatics) September 1, 2017

tormund and brienne need to have kids ???? — ㅤKay Mweo (@KayMweo) September 1, 2017

This is why Tormund has to be alive.

I’m curious to see if he ends up with Brienne.

Together, they will be unstoppable.#GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/GXka3RyvZD — Gypsy (@AzizulKadir) September 1, 2017

In fact, even Hivju is crossing his fingers for the two to have a happy ending.

“Well, you know, in Tormund’s mind they are already almost together. So, what he perceives… it’s very different from what other people thinks she is sending out. But the Freefolk, they have this thing that they have to hunt the women, to show that they are really willing to do everything,” he said.

“And she wasn’t an easy girl for Tormund to catch up with. So, it’s maybe something – a cultural phenomenon. And maybe Brienne hasn’t understood what kind of guy she has in front of her yet.”

Do you believe Tormund will survive the Great War despite what alleged Game of Thrones Season 8 leaked script states? Sound off in the comments below.

[Featured Image by HBO]