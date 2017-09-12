‘General Hospital’ Scoop: Robert Palmer Watkins Back In ‘GH’ Set But There’s A Catch, Rebecca Budig Replaced?

Robert Palmer Watkins is back on the General Hospital set. The actor took a break from filming the ABC soap to work on the movie Last Three Days. While he was busy with his latest project, he received the news about being let go from General Hospital.

Robert Palmer Watkins has been the subject of controversy after reports revealed General Hospital will not renew his contract which will expire in October. The actor confirmed he was let go, and he himself was taken aback when he heard the news. Fans were quick to defend Watkins, and there were efforts to petition General Hospital to bring him back to the soap. Amidst the overflowing support, Watkins expressed how grateful he is to his fans.

Will Dillon Return?

After a few weeks, an article from Soap Opera Digest claimed Watkins will remain on General Hospital on a recurring basis. Watkins reacted to the news and he was clear on one thing – he would love to remain in Port Charles as Dillon.

“Well this is cool???? I have not heard yay or nay on anything but I’d love to stick around Port Charles.”

Filming for Last Three Days already wrapped up, and the actor announced he is back on the General Hospital set to film Dillon’s scenes. Watkins revealed he will continue his stay in General Hospital until the end of his contract in October. As for Dillon’s fate in the soap, he teased matters are yet to be discussed. Whether the actor leaves or not, he will still be part of the highly anticipated November sweeps.

Rebecca Budig Replaced?

There have been rumors hinting Rebecca Budig will be back on General Hospital. Hayden is out of town for now, but the current storyline will allow her to return to Port Charles if the situation calls for it.

GH executive producer Frank Valentini hinted she might return to the ABC soap soon. However, reports hinting All My Children alum Alla Korot will appear in GH led some fans to believe she will take over Budig’s role. The actress clarified she will only have a brief appearance in General Hospital, and she will not replace Budig in the soap.

