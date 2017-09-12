Kylie Jenner’s Plastic Surgery: Travis Scott’s Girlfriend Reveals Scar From Butt Implants?

Even before she reached the legal age, plastic surgery rumors have already been thrown at Kylie Jenner. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s social media posts didn’t help the speculations at all as her body is looking more and more fake according to the netizens.

After admitting to enhancing her lips, many believed that the 20-year-old TV personality didn’t stop there. Although the Kylie Jenner plastic surgery rumors have never really stopped, her Instagram posts just seemed to confirm the speculations even more after showing off her cleavage and famous backside.

Kylie Jenner has definitely lived up to the name that was given to her as the social media princess by posting photos on social media almost every day. However, one particular picture gathered a lot of attention for many believed that it was finally the proof of her plastic surgery.

The Life of Kylie star will be seen sitting on the floor wearing a cropped long sleeved top and a teeny tiny underwear that revealed something intriguing. Kylie Jenner appeared to have a huge scar on her behind that made the netizens wonder if this is the proof that the ex of Tyga has finally slipped up and revealed her butt implants.

One fan asked, “What is that scratch on your butt?” While the other one seemed to be convinced that this is a plastic surgery scar saying, “I see from where they stuff the turkey.” Although many believed that this is an absolute proof of Kylie Jenner’s butt implants, some defended the popular reality star that it was actually a tattoo and not a scar.

Despite the never ending Kylie Jenner plastic surgery rumors and the undeniable change of her figure, the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan has always denied that she did something to her body. The Kylie Lip Kit mogul has always noted that her enviable body transformation is just a part of growing up.

Kylie Jenner has been accused of secretly undergoing plastic surgery for quite a while now. Although she did admit to enhancing her famous pout, many are convinced that the young star certainly did a lot more than she admitted. Both fans and critics have noticed that Kim Kardashian’s youngest sister went from having an athletic built to having unbelievable curves, and they feel that her transformation is certainly far from natural.

