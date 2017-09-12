‘BB19’ News: Bored Houseguests Question Raven’s Claims, Including Piano Expertise, Frequent Mammograms [Video]

With only five players left in the game, over the past few days the Big Brother 19 house has become a hotbed of boredom. Houseguests are often seen on live feeds milling about the BB19 abode trying to find something to do. This can lead to players reminiscing about the game thus far and talking about evicted cast members.

Monday was one of those lazy Big Brother 19 days and led to Paul Abrahamian, Christmas Abbott, and Josh Martinez discussing ousted houseguest Raven Walton and some of the questionable claims she made while still in the house.

As the three BB19 cast mates lounged in Josh’s Head of Household (HOH) room, they spoke of the many stories told by Raven. Paul noted that she claimed to be a master chess player and told him she knew what she was doing when it came to the board game. Christmas chimed in saying that Raven had “no… idea what she was talking about” and was caught in a lie after Christmas asked her to set up the chess board and Raven did it wrong.

Talk then turned to Raven’s claim that she has a “stand-up grand piano,” which Paul argued does not exist. He stated that the piano is his favorite instrument, which he taught himself to play, although he doesn’t play it well. Paul said the following about Raven.

“She’s telling me she can play everything by ear… like she’s Bach… And she’s like, ‘Yeah, I can play everything by ear and that’s why my mom wanted to put me in lessons.’ She’s like… ‘I have a piano at home… they don’t make it anymore.'”

Paul explained that a piano can be either a stand-up type or a grand piano, but not both as Raven claimed. He told Christmas and Josh that a stand-up piano is the kind you push against the wall, while a grand piano is “out and open.” Paul did admit he could be wrong, but is fairly certain he is correct about this because he’s never seen a “hybrid of the two.”

See video below of Raven discussing her musical prowess (Warning: Video contains strong language).

Things became heated when Christmas began speaking about Raven never having talked about her mother having breast cancer until she and houseguest Alex Ow spoke about loved ones having the disease. Christmas said she asked Raven how long ago her mother had breast cancer and she had to think about it.

Christmas said the following about Raven’s claim.

“I’ll tell you exactly the day that… my mom gave me that phone call. I know exactly what month it was; how I felt; where I was; because that was so impacting to me… I remember that so clearly. And for you to be like, ‘I don’t know… it’s been a while now,’ and then not understand… the follow through after that… It’s contradictory, and if I find out that’s not true, hell will be unleashed on her. That’s not one of the things you can lie about.”

Christmas clarified her statement, saying, “And it’s not that I hope that her mom has it, I just hope that she [Raven] wasn’t lying.” Christmas asserted that lying about something as serious as cancer to houseguests who have dealt with the illness on a personal level is “not OK.”

At issue was also the fact that Raven said she has bi-annual mammograms because of cancer in her family. Christmas said the following about such frequent testing.

“She’s saying that she gets tested every six months. She’s under 30, I know what these parameters are. Unless her mother was a late stage three or stage four or her mother and her grandmother both had breast cancer before a certain age, she would not qualify for that type of testing. That’s when I knew she was f****** lying…”

Do you think #BBChristmas is playing a smart game? RT if you don’t. Fav if you do. #BB19 pic.twitter.com/7e6eD4nNR9 — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) September 8, 2017

See video below of Raven discussing breast cancer and frequent mammograms. (Warning: Video contains strong language).

See video below of Paul, Christmas, and Josh discussing Raven and her many claims (Warning: Video contains strong language).

Big Brother 19 airs Sundays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern Time, and Thursdays at 9 p.m. Eastern Time on CBS. Big Brother After Dark airs live nightly on the Pop cable network at 12 midnight Eastern Time, with the exception of Thursdays, when it is broadcast at 1 a.m.

[Featured Image by Bill Inoshita/CBS]