When Does ‘The Voice’ 2017 Start? Season 13 Premiere Date

The time has come, as the fall television season is almost upon us and The Voice 2017 is one of those shows set to return to NBC. We have The Voice Season 13 making its debut on NBC this month, as The Voice welcomes Jennifer Hudson as one of the coaches for the new season, but when does The Voice 2017 start? Find out The Voice premiere details below in our The Voice 2017 spoilers.

We are saying goodbye to the summer, as it is almost done and over with. That means it is time to move on to fall and the return of some of our favorite television shows, including The Voice. Since American Ninja Warrior and America’s Got Talent are winding down on NBC, it is time for them to debut a new show in that timeslot.

That show will be The Voice Season 13, as the blind auditions are set to begin on September 25 at 8 pm EST. Like every season, we will start with the blind auditions and they will take place on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST. This will be the first chance the coaches get to put their teams together for the new season.

Speaking of coaches, we have some familiar faces back for The Voice Season 13, as well as one new face in the mix. Blake Shelton and Adam Levine are both back for their thirteenth season as coaches. Of all the coaches on The Voice, they are the only two to never miss one season.

Also returning to the big red chairs is Miley Cyrus, who was a coach during Season 11. However, she took one season off, as Gwen Stefani returned to coach last season. Now Miley is back and ready to win The Voice 2017.

The new face on The Voice Season 13 is Jennifer Hudson. Of course, she is known for being a contestant on American Idol and her Oscar-winning performance in Dreamgirls. She served as a coach on the U.K. version of The Voice last season and won the season, so she will be some stiff competition for Blake, Adam, and Miley.

