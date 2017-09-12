Friend Describes Meghan Markle As Best Possible Match For Prince Harry As Engagement Reportedly Gets Closer

As a royal engagement allegedly moves closer, a friend has described the blissful relationship that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry share together, saying that he firmly believes the pair are absolutely perfect for each other. The Irish broadcaster Ryan Tubrid was introduced to Markle through a mutual friend last year at a St. Patrick’s Day celebration and described her happy nature and pleasing personality which has reportedly won the heart of Harry, according to The Express.

“There I was at the White House for the Patrick’s Day ceremony and I bump into Mr John Fitzpatrick who runs these great hotels in New York. He said this is my friend Meghan and he said, ‘do you know Meghan?’ She’s particularly pleasant. Great fun. We did photographs, we were all giddy because we were at the White House. There was a nice buzz in the air.”

After meeting Meghan Markle, Tubrid knew that he would grow close and remain a friend for life.

“It was glorious March sunshine and then fast forward a year and I see, there’s my old friend Meghan, as she is now, and will be forever more.”

Recently on his RTE Radio One show he decided to chime in on the subject of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s much talked about possible future engagement and put forward his own opinion of the pair and their chances for happiness as a married couple.

Ryan Tubrid believes that Prince Harry is not in the least bit interested in a boring society girlfriend and finds the charming spontaneity of Meghan Markle particularly endearing.

“Harry seems to have decided, ‘I don’t need a society type, I just want somebody fun’.”

Speaking of the differences in the two princes, Tubrid compared Kate Middleton favorably to Prince William in terms of their similar personalities, while Prince Harry appears to be moving closer to an engagement with Meghan Markle, a woman who is very much like him too.

“The two boys, William and Harry, seem to have found women in their lives. They looked over their shoulders and thought, ‘well we don’t want to do that, so lets do this’. William’s wife is very William if that makes sense and the rock and roll Harry is going for is very Harry. So in other words, they have found what they were looking for.”

Even though the public has been fascinated by the romantic and burgeoning relationship between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the couple themselves have remained relatively silent about their love for each other, choosing to keep their private life private.

That has all changed now with Markle’s admission to Vanity Fair that the two are truly “in love” with each other, officially calling Harry her boyfriend.

“We’re a couple. We’re in love. I’m sure there will be a time when we will have to come forward and present ourselves and have stories to tell, but I hope what people will understand is that this is our time.”

As Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are just now going public with their relationship status, it may take a little more time for a royal engagement to be announced, but Meghan’s latest interview means that the first hurdle is over with and the couple can now focus on their future together.

[Featured Image by Mike McGregor/Getty Images]